NFL Draft 2020: How Many LSU Players Will Be Drafted In the First Round?

NFL Draft 2020: LSU

And here’s the problem after coming up with one of the greatest seasons in the history of college football.

The NFL is going to want your guys.

LSU hasn’t been the NFL Draft first round factory you’d think it is.

Devin White went to Tampa Bay with the fifth overall pick last year, but that was it for Day One. There weren’t any first rounders in 2018, but three were selected early in 2017.

Eight first round picks in the last ten years would be a ton for most programs, but that seems a tad light for LSU.

And this year is about to make up for it.

Just five Tigers have gone in the first round over the last six drafts, and the over/under on this year is at 5.5.

And no, six LSU players have never been selected in the first round. Five LSU player have never been selected in the first round. The four taken in 2007 – JaMarcus Russell, LaRon Landry, Dwayne Bowe, Craig Davis (YEEEEEEEESH) – set the program’s record for players sent off to the big leagues.

At least 12 players off the 2019 national champions will have their names called over the weekend, and it could be more like 15 when it’s all done. But all that matters to the 5.5 is the first round.

This isn’t going to be easy.

Joe Burrow is obviously one, but he might be about it for the first 20 picks. The back half of the first round has to be loaded with Tigers to get to six, and it could happen.

Edge rusher K’Lavon Chaisson is a sure-thing, and LB Patrick Queen should be a lock, but that’s about it for the no doubters, and you still need three more.

Realistically, WR Justin Jefferson should go late in the first, but that’s hardly a two-foot putt. Safety Grant Delpit is good enough to go in the top 32, but he’s probably going to slide into the second round like Greedy Williams did last year.

Corner Kristian Fulton has first round skills, but he’s more likely to end up going around the late 30s to early 40s. The same goes for RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who’s not a sure-thing for the second round, much less the first.

So …

How Many LSU Players Will Be Drafted In the First Round?

No way it’s getting to six.

It’s really, really, really hard to get six players drafted in the first round, and LSU has just four – Burrow, Chaisson, Queen and Jefferson – who’ll likely be selected on Day One. It’s going to be a stretch to get to five, much less six.

The +180 on the over is a nice invitation, but don’t accept it.

Prediction: Under

BetMGM line: 5.5, Over +180, Under -233

