NFL Draft 2020: How Many Georgia Players Will Be Drafted In the First Round?

NFL Draft 2020: How many Georgia players will end up being drafted in the first round? What are the over/under odds?

NFL Draft 2020: Georgia

Georgia can boast a first round pick in five of the last seven seasons, but 2018 was the recent big run with three going on Day One – Roquan Smith, Isaiah Wynn and Sony Michel – and Nick Chubb being selected with the 35th overall pick.

That was a bit of an aberration.

The Bulldogs have no problems getting players drafted, but considering all the elite recruiting classes Kirby Smart has brought in, the high-end NFL talent is a bit light.

Just ten Bulldogs have been selected in the first two rounds of the last ten drafts. By comparison, Alabama has had 15 go in just the last three drafts.

This should be a terrific draft for Georgia with about ten players expected to be taken, but there won’t be too many going on Thursday.

The line on first round draft picks coming from Georgia is a paltry 1.5 – and there’s no value in it at -182.

OT Andrew Thomas is the sure-thing to go in the first, and possibly the top ten, but if you want that over you’re going to have to sweat it out in a big, big way.

There’s a shot that no running backs are selected in the first round, and that includes D’Andre Swift. There’s a possibility that run-blocking blaster Isaiah Wilson could slip into the last few picks on Thursday, but …

How Many Georgia Players Will Be Drafted In the First Round?

This is one of the more fun calls of the bunch if you don’t like the running backs.

Just how much do you believe in Swift going in the first round? If you think he’s going to slide, then there’s nice value in going with the under – but not enough to go crazy considering you have to freak out about Wilson going between 30-to-32.

Since there are two possible options to slide into the late parts of the first round, the over is the call.

But the world will respect and love you more for taking the shot at the under.

Prediction: Over

BetMGM line: 1.5, Over -182 Under +145

