NFL Draft 2020: How Many Clemson Players Will Be Drafted In the First Round?

NFL Draft 2020: How many Clemson players will end up being drafted in the first round? What are the over/under odds?

NFL Draft 2020: Clemson

As amazing as Clemson has been in the College Football Playoff era, you’d think it would be a bit more consistent at pumping out the elite NFL talents.

By any normal standard, the program has been a phenomenal talent factory with three first rounders last year and four players taken in the top 40. It had five of the top 57 picks in 2016 and eight first round draft picks since 2015. Even so, it hasn’t quite been the high-end NFL Draft killer of an Ohio State or Alabama.

Whatever. You don’t play for national championships every season without being loaded with elite talent. More is on the way to the League of Mercenaries this year.

But all that matters here is how many go in the first round, and the line is set at 2.5.

While that might seem a bit low for a team that just played for the national championship, remember, this is just for Round One – around seven Tigers should end up getting drafted.

LB Isaiah Simmons deserves to go in the top four, but at worst he’s a top ten pick. That’s one. And two …

CB AJ Terrell should go between 18 and 24, but that’s not a mortal lock. Don’t worry about it – he’s a first rounder. That means you need to find one more to get to the over on the 2.5.

Tee Higgins. That’s it. The fabulous wide receiver is your one shot at Clemson getting three players drafted, and he’s likely going to be drafted in the mid-40s.

So …

How Many Clemson Players Will Be Drafted In the First Round?

Two.

When it comes to figuring out first rounders and going with the over, in general you want to have a few options who could possibly slip in late. Strength in numbers is important, and Clemson only has Higgins as the possible option to join Simmons and Terrell in the top 32.

That’s probably not going to happen. There’s no value in it, but …

Prediction: Under

BetMGM line: 2.5, Over +210, Under -286

