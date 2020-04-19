NFL Draft 2020: How Many Big 12 Players Will Be Drafted In The First Round?

NFL Draft 2020: How many Big 12 players will end up being drafted in the first round? What are the over/under odds?

CFN Podcast: How Many QBs Will Go In 1st Round?

Pete Fiutak and Nick Shepkowski dive deep on whether or not five might be picked on Day One.

NFL Draft 2020: Big 12

Outside of Oklahoma taking over the No. 1 overall pick lately, it’s been a lonely time for the Big 12 in the first round of the NFL Draft.

After Kyler Murray went to Arizona to kick things off last year, the next Big 12 pick was fellow Sooner Marquise Brown to Baltimore at the 25. TCU LJ Collier went to Seattle at the 29.

The year before, Baker Mayfield was selected first by Cleveland, and then … nothing. The Big 12 was shutout in the rest of the round. In 2017, that Patrick Mahomes guy turned out to be okay for Kansas City at the 10, but that was it.

This year the line is 3.5. It’s going to take some effort to get there.

Part of the problem is that it’s going to take a little while to get this thing going.

Jalen Hurts won’t go first overall like the last two Oklahoma quarterbacks, and he’s not likely to be picked at all in the first round. However, his top target last year will go in the top 15.

WR CeeDee Lamb is a possible top ten overall pick, but he’ll likely go in the 12-to-15 range. But that just one Big 12 player and half the draft will probably be over before there’s another one taken.

Sooner LB Kenneth Murray will go somewhere in the top 25, and then it starts to get interesting.

TCU DT Ross Blacklock should go somewhere in the final 5-to-7 picks, but that’s getting a bit risky. It’s a deep class with at least 40 players who could end up finding their way into the top 32.

And you still need one more for the over.

Texas Tech LB Jordan Brooks is a possibility, but that’s a flier. Oklahoma DT Neville Gallimore will be on the radar, as will Baylor WR Denzel Mims and TCU CB Jeff Gladney.

That’s why …

How Many Big 12 Players Will Be Drafted In the First Round?

Go with the over on the 3.5.

Lamb, Murray and Blacklock will go in the top 32, and there are more than enough options who’ll at least be on the radar late.

All it takes is one team to like Mims’ combination of speed and size, Gladney’s ball skills, or Gallimore’s athleticism for the position. Brooks is a little more of a long shot, but he’s at least in the mix.

Best of all, there isn’t much value in the under, and the over is the better call.

Prediction: Over

BetMGM line: 3.5, Over +135, Under -164

