NFL Draft 2020: How Many Alabama Players Will Be Drafted In the First Round?

NFL Draft 2020: Alabama

Three Crimson Tide players were selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, four were selected on Day One in 2018, and four were picked in 2017.

Indianapolis Colt center Ryan Kelly was the only Bama player taken in the 2016 first round, Amari Cooper was the only first rounder in 2015, and just two were gone early in 2014.

In fact, the last time more than five Alabama players were selected in the first round was …

Never.

And the last time Alabama had more than four players selected in the first round of an NFL Draft was …

Never.

But the over/under line on the total number of Alabama players drafted in the first round is a whopping 5.5.

So can the Crimson Tide obliterate its own record for the number of players picked early, and do it from a team that didn’t even make it into the College Football Playoff last season?

Yeah. It’s possible.

Start with the sure things. QB Tua Tagovailoa, OT Jedrick Wills, WR Jerry Jeudy, and WR Henry Ruggs are all certain to go in the top 20, if not top 15.

But that’s just four, and you need two more to hit the over on the 5.5.

Safety Xavier McKinney is a wee bit of a wild-card. He should be a top 25 pick, but that’s hardly a sure thing with the safeties likely to slip this year. But realistically, McKinney is a first rounder, and there’s five, and there’s Bama’s record-setting first round.

It’ll take one more to hit the over.

Trevon Diggs, come on down.

The talented corner is a mid-second round prospect who could sneak into the end of the first round with a little bit of luck, but that’s a massive call. Defensive end/edge rusher Terrell Lewis is the only other Bama player who’ll be within sniffing distance of Round One, but … nah.

So …

How Many Alabama Players Will Be Drafted In the First Round?

Five.

McKinney will make it five in the first round, and you’ll have to hold your breath on Diggs. Lewis won’t go in the top 32, but Diggs could go anywhere from 30 to 45.

The value might not be there on the under, but there isn’t enough upside to roll the dice on the over.

Prediction: Under

BetMGM line: 5.5, Over +110, Under -130

