College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the SMU Mustangs season with what you need to know.

CFN in 60 Podcast: 2020 SMU Mustangs

SMU preview in 60 seconds

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

– What You Need To Know: Offense | Defense

– Top Players | Key Players, Games, Stats

– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction

– Schedule Analysis

– SMU Previews 2019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015

2019 Record: 10-3 overall, 6-2 in

Head Coach: Sonny Dykes, 3rd year, 15-11 overall

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 46

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 28

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 84

NOTE: Obviously, no one knows what’s going to happen to the 2020 college football season. We’ll take a general look at where each team stands – doing it without spring ball to go by – while crossing our fingers that we’ll all have some well-deserved fun this fall. Hoping you and yours are safe and healthy.

5. College Football News Preview 2020: SMU Mustangs Offense 3 Things To Know

– The SMU offense that was good under head coach Sonny Dykes ramped things up a bit last year. QB Shane Buechele came over from Texas and rocked the passing attack from the start, the receiving corps was terrific, and Xavier Jones was a machine for the ground attack. A whole slew of the key parts are gone, but nothing stops. The system is sound, the coaching staff knows how to generate production, and Buechele is back.

CFN in 60 Video: SMU Mustangs Preview



– The passing attack went from 3,260 yards and 28 touchdowns in 2019 to 4,017 yards and 35 scores last year. There were more big plays downfield, but star target James Proche is now gone after making 204 grabs with 27 scores over the last two seasons. However, Reggie Roberson is back after missing the second half of last year with a foot injury, and tight end Kylen Granson has all-star talent coming off a 43-catch, 721-yard, nine-touchdown season. The air show continues, and it might have to do more, because …

– Xavier Jones and Ke’Mon Freeman are gone from the backfield. The two combined for close to 1,800 rushing yards with Jones scoring 23 touchdowns on the ground. Sophomore TJ McDaniel should be the next man up, but it’s an all-underclassmen running back group that will likely operate in a rotation for a bit.

On the plus side, the offensive line should be terrific. Four starters are expected back, starting with left tackle Jaylon Thomas. Give credit to the offensive system that gets the ball out of the quarterback’s hands in a hurry, but also give some love to a line that was just that good, allowing the fewest sacks in the conference.

NEXT: College Football News Preview 2020: SMU Mustangs Defense 3 Things To Know