College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Nevada Wolf Pack season with what you need to know.

CFN in 60 Podcast: 2020 Nevada Wolf Pack

Nevada Wolf Pack preview in 60 seconds

2019 Record: 7-6 overall, 4-4 in Mountain West

Head Coach: Jay Norvell, 4th year, 18-20 overall

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 89

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 74

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 87

NOTE: Obviously, no one knows what’s going to happen to the 2020 college football season. We’ll take a general look at where each team stands – doing it without spring ball to go by – while crossing our fingers that we’ll all have some well-deserved fun this fall. Hoping you and yours are safe and healthy.

5. College Football News Preview 2020: Nevada Wolf Pack Offense 3 Things To Know

– The Nevada offense hasn’t quite worked like it was supposed to. Head coach Jay Norvell was going to crank up a high-flying run-and-shoot attack – with Matt Mumme, son of passing game guru Hal Mumme – when he took over three years ago. Instead, there have been way too many interceptions, too many sacks, and … the No. 1 offense in the Mountain West averaging 471 yards per game. Depending on the alignment, at least nine starters – more like ten – are expected back.

CFN in 60 Video: Nevada Wolf Pack Preview



– Sophomore QB Carson Strong went through the growing pains. He made a whole lot of mistakes, but he also showed moments of potential greatness with a good arm and the moxie to keep on battling through several rough patches. The 6-4 bomber is back, but former Boise State transfer Kaiden Bennett adds more mobility.

The receiving corps loses several key parts, but the top two targets – Elijah Cooks and Romeo Doubs – are back. They’ll form one of the best 1-2 punches in the Mountain West.

– The way-too-leaky offensive line is at least loaded with experience. All five starters are back around junior left guard Gray Davis – the best all-around blocker of the bunch – but there’s a whole lot of work to do after allowing 33 sacks while paving the way for a ground game that averaged just 3.4 yards per carry.

“The Union” – the name for the Nevada O line – has a nice back in veteran Toa Taua to block for. He’s a shifty runner who came up with 807 yards and six touchdowns, and 230-pound junior Devonte Lee is the bowling ball who gets the hard yards.

