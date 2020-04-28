College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Liberty Flames season with what you need to know.

CFN in 60 Podcast: 2020 Liberty Flames

60 second Liberty Flames preview

2019 Record: 8-5 overall

Head Coach: Hugh Freeze, 2nd year, 8-5

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 104

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 65

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 116

NOTE: Obviously, no one knows what’s going to happen to the 2020 college football season. We’ll take a general look at where each team stands – doing it without spring ball to go by – while crossing our fingers that we’ll all have some well-deserved fun this fall. Hoping you and yours are safe and healthy.

5. College Football News Preview 2020: Liberty Flames Offense 3 Things To Know

– The offense was able to find a good consistency and balance last year, but there’s some overhauling to do. QB Stephen Calvert is gone along with RB Frankie Hickson and new Washington Redskin WR Antonio Gandy-Golden.

Head coach Hugh Freeze knows how to put together a high-powered attack with an up-tempo passing game, but he and co-offensive coordinators Kent Austin and Maurice Harris need to come up with their man men to run the whole thing.

– There might not be any sort of a drop-off in the overall offensive production if Auburn transfer Malik Willis can playtime part right away. He had to sit out last year, and he’s not going to be the passer that Calvert was, but he can move. Sophomore Brandon Robinson and redshirt freshman Johnathan Bennett will be deep in the hunt. They’ll get their chances, but Bennett is coming off a knee injury, Willis has been waiting his turn, and Chris Ferguson is a big passer transferring in from Maine.

There isn’t another Gandy-Golden in the receiving corps – even with hopes high for redshirt freshman CJ Yarbrough – but four of the top five receivers are back, including TE Johnny Huntley. The passing game might not average 289 yards per game again, but it’ll be effective.

– The right side of the O line has to be replaced, but three starters are back from a group that wasn’t bad in pass protection and did a decent enough job for the ground attack to get by. Getting Ole Miss transfer Bryce Mathews for one tackle job helps.

Senior Joshua Mack is a terrific veteran back who should statistically explode. The former Maine transfer will share the rotation a bit, but if all goes according to plan, he’s the main man. If Wills really does grab the starting quarterback job, he’ll be one of the team’s better runners.

