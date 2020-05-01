College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Kentucky Wildcats season with what you need to know.

CFN in 60 Podcast: 2020 Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky Wildcats preview in 60 seconds

2019 Record: 8-5 overall, 3-5 in SEC

Head Coach: Mark Stoops, 8th year, 44-44

NOTE: Obviously, no one knows what’s going to happen to the 2020 college football season. We’ll take a general look at where each team stands – doing it without spring ball to go by – while crossing our fingers that we’ll all have some well-deserved fun this fall. Hoping you and yours are safe and healthy.

5. College Football News Preview 2020: Kentucky Wildcats Offense 3 Things To Know

– Don’t get too comfortable with the Kentucky quarterback situation. Even if the depth chart is settled, the coaching staff might need to use smoke and mirrors again – like turning now-Las Vegas Raider WR Lynn Bowden into a devastating rushing quarterback last season.

Bowden stepped in after starter Terry Wilson suffered a devastating knee injury early on in the year. He’s expected to be back in time for the season – if it starts on time – but he still needs a whole lot of work to get back to 100%.

And then there’s Auburn transfer Joey Gatewood. The 6-4, 242-pound sophomore has the tools and talent to be the star of the program, but the NCAA’s flip-flopping on the one-time transfer rule makes him a question mark to be eligible for 2020.

If there are any issues with Wilson and Gatewood, senior Sawyer Smith suddenly gets the keys to the offense. Again, don’t get comfortable until someone runs out on the field for the first drive against Eastern Michigan.

– Lynn Bowden was the running game at times last year, but no matter who’s at quarterback this year, don’t expect 1,468 yards coming from the position. 6-1, 210-pound senior Asim Rose is back after running for 826 yards and six scores. He’s surrounded by a whole bunch of promising underclassmen – namely sophomores Kavosiey Smoke and Christian Rodriguez, who combined for well over 1,100 yards with 12 scores – for what should be a solid ground game.

The offensive line will be there to pave the way. Four starters are back from a group that got the job done for the nation’s fourth-best ground attack. There’s depth, size, and enough talent for the front five to be a major plus.

– Bowden was the team’s leading rusher, second-leading passer, and the top receiver. Assume more from the wide receivers, but Josh Ali is the top returning target with just 23 catches for 233 yards and three scores. Expect a lot more big plays from the mostly neglected group for a passing game that failed to connect on half of its passes.

NEXT: College Football News Preview 2020: Kentucky Wildcats Defense 3 Things To Know