College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Akron Zips season with what you need to know.

CFN in 60 Podcast: 2020 Akron Zips

60-second Akron Zips preview

2019 Record: 0-12 overall, 0-8 in MAC

Head Coach: Tom Arth, 2nd year, 0-12

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 130

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 129

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 125

NOTE: Obviously, no one knows what’s going to happen to the 2020 college football season. We’ll take a general look at where each team stands – doing it without spring ball to go by – while crossing our fingers that we’ll all have some well-deserved fun this fall. Hoping you and yours are safe and healthy.

5. College Football News Preview 2020: Akron Zips Offense 3 Things To Know

– The offense just didn’t work in any way. The Zips were last in the nation in scoring, last in the nation in total offense, and last in the nation in third down conversions. They were able to score 20 points or more just three times, they never scored more than 30, and they were held to seven points or fewer seven times. The attack will continue to try moving with more of a tempo, but it has to find one thing that works. Fortunately …

– Experience isn’t a problem. QB Kato Nelson is back along with seven other starters. The team went young, suffered through a whole slew of major growing pains, and now the O has to start moving despite losing three starters. It starts with the ground game that was dead last in the country, averaging just 48 yards per game. Both offensive tackles are gone, and losing guard Brandon Council to Auburn is a killer. There’s not a lot of size, but there’s enough experience to work around.

– The skill parts need more time to work, but they also have to connect. Junior Brandon Lee led the team with just 179 rushing yards for an attack that ran for a grand total of two scores. There”s depth at running back, though, and the ten top pass catchers are back. Now it’s up to Nelson to run it all in his fourth year with the team. He’s mobile enough to get by, but he has to be more accurate and consistent.

