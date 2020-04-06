College Football Future Win Totals: Early Betting Lines Released. Where's The Value?

The early college football win totals are starting to be released. Where’s the value? Where are the best bets?

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

The college football win totals are starting to be released – at least the early versions. Where are the values for each team? Which ones appear to be off?

Caesars Sportsbook and BetMGM have released every college football team’s win total, line, and odds to win the conference.

It seems like five years ago, but back in early March we put together our annual piece trying to predict what the early lines would be.

One key note, below are NOT our predictions for each team. Those will come this summer when we make a call. These are the projections of where we thought the win total lines were going to be set, followed by the Caesars line, and followed by the BetMGM conference championship odds.

Also, this is all based on the regular season only – bowl games and conference championships don’t count.

Future Win Totals, Projection

ACC | AAC | Big Ten | Big 12 | C-USA

IND | MAC | M-West | Pac-12 | SEC | Sun Belt

CFN in 60: College Football Key Team Win Totals



ACC Future Win Total Projections

ATLANTIC

Boston College

2020 CFN Future Win Total Projection: 5

2020 Caesars Sportsbook Win Total: 5

2020 Bet at BetMGM Odds To Win Conference: +15000

2019 CFN Spring Win Total Projection: 6.5

2019 Regular Season Win Total: 6

– Schedule Analysis

Clemson

2020 CFN Future Win Total Projection: 11

2020 Caesars Sportsbook Win Total: 11.5

2020 Bet at BetMGM Odds To Win Conference: -625

2019 CFN Spring Win Total Projection: 10.5

2019 Regular Season Win Total: 12

– Schedule Analysis

Florida State

2020 CFN Future Win Total Projection: 6.5

2020 Caesars Sportsbook Win Total: 7.5

2020 Bet at BetMGM Odds To Win Conference: +2500

2019 CFN Spring Win Total Projection: 7.5

2019 Regular Season Win Total: 6

– Schedule Analysis

Louisville

2020 CFN Future Win Total Projection: 7

2020 Caesars Sportsbook Win Total: 7.5

2020 Bet at BetMGM Odds To Win Conference: +3500

2019 CFN Spring Win Total Projection: 6

2019 Regular Season Win Total: 7

– Schedule Analysis

NC State

2020 CFN Future Win Total Projection: 7.5

2020 Caesars Sportsbook Win Total: 4.5

2020 Bet at BetMGM Odds To Win Conference: +8000

2019 CFN Spring Win Total Projection: 8.5

2019 Regular Season Win Total: 4

– Schedule Analysis

Syracuse

2020 CFN Future Win Total Projection: 6.5

2020 Caesars Sportsbook Win Total: 5.5

2020 Bet at BetMGM Odds To Win Conference: +8000

2019 CFN Spring Win Total Projection: 8.5

2019 Regular Season Win Total: 5

– Schedule Analysis

Wake Forest

2020 CFN Future Win Total Projection: 6.5

2020 Caesars Sportsbook Win Total: 7

2020 Bet at BetMGM Odds To Win Conference: +5000

2019 CFN Spring Win Total Projection: 5.5

2019 Regular Season Win Total: 8

– Schedule Analysis

COASTAL

Duke

2020 CFN Future Win Total Projection: 6

2020 Caesars Sportsbook Win Total: 5.5

2020 Bet at BetMGM Odds To Win Conference: +8000

2019 CFN Spring Win Total Projection: 6.5

2019 Regular Season Win Total: 5

– Schedule Analysis

Georgia Tech

2020 CFN Future Win Total Projection: 4

2020 Caesars Sportsbook Win Total: 3

2020 Bet at BetMGM Odds To Win Conference: +25000

2019 CFN Spring Win Total Projection: 6.5

2019 Regular Season Win Total: 3

– Schedule Analysis

Miami

2020 CFN Future Win Total Projection: 7.5

2020 Caesars Sportsbook Win Total: 9

2020 Bet at BetMGM Odds To Win Conference: +800

2019 CFN Spring Win Total Projection: 9

2019 Regular Season Win Total: 6

– Schedule Analysis

North Carolina

2020 CFN Future Win Total Projection: 6.5

2020 Caesars Sportsbook Win Total: 8.5

2020 Bet at BetMGM Odds To Win Conference: +1400

2019 CFN Spring Win Total Projection: 5.5

2019 Regular Season Win Total: 6

– Schedule Analysis

Pitt

2020 CFN Future Win Total Projection: 7

2020 Caesars Sportsbook Win Total: 6.5

2020 Bet at BetMGM Odds To Win Conference: +5000

2019 CFN Spring Win Total Projection: 6

2019 Regular Season Win Total: 7

– Schedule Analysis

Virginia

2020 CFN Future Win Total Projection: 8

2020 Caesars Sportsbook Win Total: 6.5

2020 Bet at BetMGM Odds To Win Conference: +2500

2019 CFN Spring Win Total Projection: 8

2019 Regular Season Win Total: 9

– Schedule Analysis

Virginia Tech

2020 CFN Future Win Total Projection: 8

2020 Caesars Sportsbook Win Total: 8

2020 Bet at BetMGM Odds To Win Conference: +3000

2019 CFN Spring Win Total Projection: 8.5

2019 Regular Season Win Total: 8

– Schedule Analysis

Future Win Totals, Projection

ACC | AAC | Big Ten | Big 12 | C-USA

IND | MAC | M-West | Pac-12 | SEC | Sun Belt

NEXT: American Athletic Conference Future Win Totals