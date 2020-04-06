College Football Future Win Totals: Early Betting Lines Released. Where's The Value?

The early college football win totals are starting to be released. Where’s the value? Where are the best bets?
The college football win totals are starting to be released – at least the early versions. Where are the values for each team? Which ones appear to be off?
Caesars Sportsbook and BetMGM have released every college football team’s win total, line, and odds to win the conference.
It seems like five years ago, but back in early March we put together our annual piece trying to predict what the early lines would be.
One key note, below are NOT our predictions for each team. Those will come this summer when we make a call. These are the projections of where we thought the win total lines were going to be set, followed by the Caesars line, and followed by the BetMGM conference championship odds.
Also, this is all based on the regular season only – bowl games and conference championships don’t count.
Future Win Totals, Projection
CFN in 60: College Football Key Team Win Totals
ACC Future Win Total Projections
ATLANTIC
Boston College
2020 CFN Future Win Total Projection: 5
2020 Caesars Sportsbook Win Total: 5
2020 Bet at BetMGM Odds To Win Conference: +15000
2019 CFN Spring Win Total Projection: 6.5
2019 Regular Season Win Total: 6
– Schedule Analysis
Clemson
2020 CFN Future Win Total Projection: 11
2020 Caesars Sportsbook Win Total: 11.5
2020 Bet at BetMGM Odds To Win Conference: -625
2019 CFN Spring Win Total Projection: 10.5
2019 Regular Season Win Total: 12
– Schedule Analysis
Florida State
2020 CFN Future Win Total Projection: 6.5
2020 Caesars Sportsbook Win Total: 7.5
2020 Bet at BetMGM Odds To Win Conference: +2500
2019 CFN Spring Win Total Projection: 7.5
2019 Regular Season Win Total: 6
– Schedule Analysis
Louisville
2020 CFN Future Win Total Projection: 7
2020 Caesars Sportsbook Win Total: 7.5
2020 Bet at BetMGM Odds To Win Conference: +3500
2019 CFN Spring Win Total Projection: 6
2019 Regular Season Win Total: 7
– Schedule Analysis
NC State
2020 CFN Future Win Total Projection: 7.5
2020 Caesars Sportsbook Win Total: 4.5
2020 Bet at BetMGM Odds To Win Conference: +8000
2019 CFN Spring Win Total Projection: 8.5
2019 Regular Season Win Total: 4
– Schedule Analysis
Syracuse
2020 CFN Future Win Total Projection: 6.5
2020 Caesars Sportsbook Win Total: 5.5
2020 Bet at BetMGM Odds To Win Conference: +8000
2019 CFN Spring Win Total Projection: 8.5
2019 Regular Season Win Total: 5
– Schedule Analysis
Wake Forest
2020 CFN Future Win Total Projection: 6.5
2020 Caesars Sportsbook Win Total: 7
2020 Bet at BetMGM Odds To Win Conference: +5000
2019 CFN Spring Win Total Projection: 5.5
2019 Regular Season Win Total: 8
– Schedule Analysis
COASTAL
Duke
2020 CFN Future Win Total Projection: 6
2020 Caesars Sportsbook Win Total: 5.5
2020 Bet at BetMGM Odds To Win Conference: +8000
2019 CFN Spring Win Total Projection: 6.5
2019 Regular Season Win Total: 5
– Schedule Analysis
Georgia Tech
2020 CFN Future Win Total Projection: 4
2020 Caesars Sportsbook Win Total: 3
2020 Bet at BetMGM Odds To Win Conference: +25000
2019 CFN Spring Win Total Projection: 6.5
2019 Regular Season Win Total: 3
– Schedule Analysis
Miami
2020 CFN Future Win Total Projection: 7.5
2020 Caesars Sportsbook Win Total: 9
2020 Bet at BetMGM Odds To Win Conference: +800
2019 CFN Spring Win Total Projection: 9
2019 Regular Season Win Total: 6
– Schedule Analysis
North Carolina
2020 CFN Future Win Total Projection: 6.5
2020 Caesars Sportsbook Win Total: 8.5
2020 Bet at BetMGM Odds To Win Conference: +1400
2019 CFN Spring Win Total Projection: 5.5
2019 Regular Season Win Total: 6
– Schedule Analysis
Pitt
2020 CFN Future Win Total Projection: 7
2020 Caesars Sportsbook Win Total: 6.5
2020 Bet at BetMGM Odds To Win Conference: +5000
2019 CFN Spring Win Total Projection: 6
2019 Regular Season Win Total: 7
– Schedule Analysis
Virginia
2020 CFN Future Win Total Projection: 8
2020 Caesars Sportsbook Win Total: 6.5
2020 Bet at BetMGM Odds To Win Conference: +2500
2019 CFN Spring Win Total Projection: 8
2019 Regular Season Win Total: 9
– Schedule Analysis
Virginia Tech
2020 CFN Future Win Total Projection: 8
2020 Caesars Sportsbook Win Total: 8
2020 Bet at BetMGM Odds To Win Conference: +3000
2019 CFN Spring Win Total Projection: 8.5
2019 Regular Season Win Total: 8
– Schedule Analysis
Future Win Totals, Projection
