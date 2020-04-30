Clemson vs Georgia Tech Fearless Prediction, Game Preview, Preseason Version

Clemson vs Georgia Tech early preseason fearless prediction and game preview.

How crazy is it to try predicting a college football season months in advance when 1) there wasn’t any spring ball, 2) there aren’t any real depth charts to go off of, 3) and we don’t even know what the 2020 season is going to be?

Just crazy enough to potentially get some fantastic values on the early lines.

You can bet now at BetMGM on a whole lot of college football games – including going really insane looking at lines in November – with the possibility of hitting something big.

We’ll be diving in a whole lot deeper when we do this for real just before the season. But for now …

Clemson vs Georgia Tech Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 3

Game Time: COMING

Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Network: COMING

Clemson vs Georgia Tech Game Preview: Preseason Version

Why Clemson Will Win

So you know all those Clemson Tigers who got picked over NFL Draft weekend? What, there didn’t seem like there were that many from a national championship-caliber program? That’s because a whole lot of them came back.

Four of the top five tacklers might be gone, but the defensive line returns most of the parts, enough of the top receivers are back, and the backfield tandem of QB Trevor Lawrence and RB Travis Etienne is still hanging around.

Georgia Tech might be returning enough experience to be better, but it still has to figure out how to move the ball. It’s not like the team suddenly figured it out late last season. Stop the run, stop the Yellow Jackets.

Why Georgia Tech Will Win

There’s a whole lot returning.

It might still be a little while longer to make the full transition from the Paul Johnson option attack days to what head man Geoff Collins is trying to do, but at least there’s experience.

A few Power Five-sized offensive linemen are transferring in, 20 of the top 21 tacklers from last year are expected to be back, QB James Graham returns along with most of the top rushers, and the top three pass catchers are there.

But …

What’s Going To Happen

Is all the Georgia Tech experience enough to actually beat the big dog in the season opener? No, but it might be just enough to keep it relatively close …

For a while.

Clemson is pretty good at the whole make-a-statement thing. Including last year’s win over Georgia Tech, it has won its last three openers by a combined score of 156 to 24.

The Tigers pull away big after a competitive first quarter.

Clemson vs Georgia Tech Prediction, Line: Preseason Version

Clemson 48, Georgia Tech 16

Bet on this game now at BetMGM

Clemson -23.5

Money Line: Clemson -5000, Georgia Tech +1400

ATS Preseason Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

