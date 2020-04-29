CFN Podcast: NCAA Player Endorsement Plan. What Is It? How Will It Work?

The NCAA is proposing a plan to let players profit off of their images and likenesses. What’s the deal, how will it work, and what are the potential issues?

CFN Podcast: NCAA Football, Player Endorsement Plan. How Will It Work?

It’s an interesting move at an interesting time for the NCAA – it’s going to move forward with the plan to let players profit off of their images and likenesses.

The problem? How many players do you really think are able to get endorsements? Is this just a shiny object to keep everyone from noticing that the players still aren’t getting paid by the schools?

The CFN Podcast dives into it all …

