BYU vs Utah Fearless Prediction, Game Preview, Preseason Version

BYU vs Utah early preseason fearless prediction and game preview.

How crazy is it to try predicting a college football season months in advance when 1) there wasn’t any spring ball, 2) there aren’t any real depth charts to go off of, 3) and we don’t even know what the 2020 season is going to be?

Just crazy enough to potentially get some fantastic values on the early lines.

You can bet now at BetMGM on a whole lot of college football games – including going really insane looking at lines in November – with the possibility of hitting something big.

We’ll be diving in a whole lot deeper when we do this for real just before the season. But for now …

BYU vs Utah Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 3

Game Time: COMING

Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT

Network: COMING

BYU vs Utah Game Preview: Preseason Version

Why BYU Will Win

Utah has a whole lot of rebuilding and reworking to do on both sides of the ball – that’s what happens when you send a whole lot of great players off to the NFL.

The Utes will be fine, but they’re going to need a few games to get up and rolling, and they’re not going to have it. A quarterback has to emerge – likely either Jason Shelley or Drew Lisk in place of Tyler Huntley – but the bigger early issue will be a D line that has to replace just about everyone of note. Take away three key parts of the secondary, and eight of the top 11 tacklers are gone.

Why Utah Will Win

Is the BYU pass rush going to be any better? Most of the defensive line is back, but the front struggles way too much to generate any consistent big plays behind the line.

Utah might be missing a whole slew of key pieces from last year, but the offensive front is expected to be relatively intact. Four starters are expected to return from a group that might not have always been a rock at keeping defensive fronts out of the backfield, but it was relatively young. It should be one of the team’s bigger strengths to start the season.

What’s Going To Happen

Never mess with a streak.

Utah has been able to beat BYU in every sort of way possible – from heartbreaking to blowout – over the last nine meetings, and this time around the opener is at home. 2006 was the last time the Cougars won in Rice-Eccles.

This is a veteran BYU team that should be able to make it a good battle for a half, but the Utes will hammer away in the second half, they’ll dominate the time of possession, and they’ll keep the grip on the rivalry rolling.

BYU vs Utah Prediction, Line: Preseason Version

Utah 27, BYU 20

Bet on this game now at BetMGM

Utah -5.5

Money Line: Utah -223, BYU +180

ATS Preseason Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3.5

