Arizona vs Hawaii Fearless Prediction, Game Preview, Preseason Version

Arizona vs Hawaii early preseason fearless prediction and game preview.

How crazy is it to try predicting a college football season months in advance when 1) there wasn’t any spring ball, 2) there aren’t any real depth charts to go off of, 3) and we don’t even know what the 2020 season is going to be?

Just crazy enough to potentially get some fantastic values on the early lines.

You can bet now at BetMGM on a whole lot of college football games – including going really insane looking at lines in November – with the possibility of hitting something big. So …

Arizona vs Hawaii Broadcast

Date: Saturday, August 29

Game Time: COMING

Venue: Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

Network: COMING

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Arizona vs Hawaii Game Preview: Preseason Version

Why Hawaii Will Win

Seriously … how much better do you think the Arizona defense is going to be with no offseason to get better after finishing dead last in the Pac-12 in total defense, scoring defense, and sacks?

Eight starters are expected to return, but there’s still a whole lot of work to do against a Hawaii team that’s still going to wing it all around the yard under new head coach Todd Graham.

The Rainbow Warriors might have lost QB Cole McDonald early to the NFL’s Tennessee Titans, but Chevan Cordeiro is back along with seven other starters. The machine doesn’t stop.

Why Arizona Will Win

Seriously … how much better do you think the Hawaii defense is going to be with no offseason to get better after finishing dead last in the Mountain West in tackles for loss and after giving up 431 yards and 32 points per game?

Five starters have to be replaced on the Rainbow Warrior D, and despite the loss of QB Khalil Tate and RB JJ Taylor, the Arizona offense should be solid from the start with a young line potentially emerging fast and a decent group of receivers for QB Grant Gunnell to play around with.

What’s Going To Happen

It was one of the best games of last season, and it happened right out of the gate.

Hawaii couldn’t stop giving the ball away, Khalil Tate went off late, and the two come up with a wild and crazy firefight that came down to the final few inches. The Rainbow Warriors held on for a 45-38 win, and now the script will be flipped.

It’ll be another offensive show, it’ll be another slop-fest full of mistakes, and it won’t be anything too pretty except for the up-and-down action. Arizona has lost three of its last four openers, but Kevin Sumlin gets a home win to kick things off.

Arizona vs Hawaii Prediction, Line: Preseason Version

Arizona 37, Hawaii 30

Bet on this game now at BetMGM

Arizona -10.5

Money Line: Arizona -400, Hawaii +310

ATS Preseason Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3

5: The Last Dance: Unedited version with all the swearing

1: The Last Dance: Edited version with all the beeps