2021 NFL Draft: First Pick Overall Odds, Best Bet Value Ranking

Who will be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft? The odds are out from BetMGM, and here’s our ranking from best values to worst.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews | @PeteFiutak

We already know who the No. 1 overall pick is going to be in the 2021 NFL Draft, right? Sure we do … just like we knew last year at this time that fifth-round prospect Joe Burrow was going to turn into the must-have top pick overall.

Just like we knew that a quarterback smaller than your sister would end up being the top overall selection in 2019. And before Kyler Murray went to Arizona, it’s not like anyone had any idea that Baker Mayfield would somehow by the top overall pick for Cleveland in 2018.

This is hardly the slam dunk you might think it is.

BetMGM is out with its initial lines for the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Here’s our ranking from the worst value on up to the best of the bunch.

One quick note before we start. The Field isn’t an option. If it was, that would be the No. 1 choice here. And why? Again, Burrow, Murray, and Mayfield.

Here are all of the 30 prospects listed with the lines to be the top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Want to bet on the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft?

New Customer Offer … RISK-FREE FIRST BET up to $500 paid in free bets. Sign up with BetMGM

30. WR Rashod Bateman, Minnesota

The hype will be huge coming off a fantastic 2019, but just getting close to the first round in a deep class of of wide receivers would be strong enough. BetMGM 2021 NFL Draft 1st Overall Pick Odds: +10,000

29. WR Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State

Wallace will be in for a huge season if he stays healthy. However, it’ll be a long shot to be the No. 1 receiver taken, much less the top overall draft pick. BetMGM 2021 NFL Draft 1st Overall Pick Odds: +10,000

28. CB Shaun Wade, Ohio State

He’s going to be among the next great Ohio State defensive backs, but great Ohio State defensive backs don’t go No. 1 overall.

BetMGM 2021 NFL Draft 1st Overall Pick Odds: +6600

27. QB Brock Purdy, Iowa State

He is a quarterback, and he is going to throw for a ton of yards, but this isn’t the class to be just a quarterback who’s going to throw for a ton of yards. BetMGM 2021 NFL Draft 1st Overall Pick Odds: +10,000

26. LB Micah Parsons, Penn State

I like his NFL game a lot more than most, but it would require something unreal for him to get into shouting distance of the top pick. At +2000, it’s not worth it as a flier.

BetMGM 2021 NFL Draft 1st Overall Pick Odds: +2000

25. RB Kylin Hill, Mississippi State

Not only is a running back for an okay team in the SEC West not going to get the yards, he’s really not going to get the yards in the Mike Leach offense. The position it too devalued. It is +20,000, but … nah.

BetMGM 2021 NFL Draft 1st Overall Pick Odds: +20,000

24. WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

It’s hard enough for a wide receiver to be a top pick, much less one who’ll have to share the wealth with so many other talented stars on his own team. Waddle is special, but notice how many other Alabama guys are on this list.

BetMGM 2021 NFL Draft 1st Overall Pick Odds: +5000

23. OT Jalen Mayfield, Michigan

A rising star prospect who should work his way into the first round, there’s going to be too much traffic at the position – forgetting about the quarterback talents – to earn the top pick.

BetMGM 2021 NFL Draft 1st Overall Pick Odds: +10,000

22. WR Ja’Marr Chase, LSU

His game will be more than fantastic for the NFL, but he’s not exactly the prototype wideout. We’re talking about the No. 1 overall pick in a draft with phenomenal quarterback prospects – +5000 isn’t enough to get interested. BetMGM 2021 NFL Draft 1st Overall Pick Odds: +5000

21. WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, USC

The next-level talent is there for an offense that’s going to put up insane passing numbers, But he’s still a wide receiver.

BetMGM 2021 NFL Draft 1st Overall Pick Odds: +10,000

20. WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama

The +5000 value isn’t enough to bite. A wide receiver isn’t going first, but Smith might play his way into a top 15 pick.

BetMGM 2021 NFL Draft 1st Overall Pick Odds: +5000

19. WR Justyn Ross, Clemson

As outstanding as he is, and as good as the +10,000 might look, he doesn’t have No. 1 overall pick talent. He’ll likely go around the 20.

BetMGM 2021 NFL Draft 1st Overall Pick Odds: +10,000

18. WR Rondale Moore, Purdue

The blazing speed and all-around playmaking ability could make him the first receiver off the board – think Henry Ruggs – but even at +10,000, don’t worry about him at the top spot.

BetMGM 2021 NFL Draft 1st Overall Pick Odds: +10,000

17. CB Patrick Surtain, Alabama

All the NFL tools are there, but if Jeff Okudah couldn’t get higher than the No. 3 pick … it’s not going to happen for a corner in this draft.

BetMGM 2021 NFL Draft 1st Overall Pick Odds: +5000

16. RB Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State

Get ready for a theme here. There’s just no value at running back anymore. Even if there is – and Hubbard should be a great pro – it’s asking for way too much to make Hubbard No. 1 overall.

BetMGM 2021 NFL Draft 1st Overall Pick Odds: +8000

15. RB Travis Etienne, Clemson

+4000 isn’t enough to get excited about him as the No. 1 overall guy. He’ll have a fantastic season, and the speed is serious, but it’s a position problem – ask D’Andre Swift and Jonathan Taylor about the value of being a great running back.

BetMGM 2021 NFL Draft 1st Overall Pick Odds: +4000

NEXT: 2021 NFL Draft: First Pick Overall Odds, Best Bet Value Top 15 Ranking