2020 NFL Draft: Two Round Mock Draft, Betting Odds For Each First Round Pick

2020 NFL Draft: Two round mock draft with the betting odds on picks, predictions and players at every first round slot.

CFN Podcast: How Many QBs Will Go In 1st Round?

Pete Fiutak and Nick Shepkowski dive deep on whether or not five might be picked on Day One.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews | @PeteFiutak

CFN 2020 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings

from the college perspective …

QB | RB | WR | TE | OT | OG & C

DE | DT | LB | CB | Safeties

Greatest NFL Draft Picks From Each School

ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC

32 Greatest Draft Picks of All-Time

Full 2020 NFL Draft Order

CFN Top 106 Player Rankings (1st 3 rounds)

How Will Leagues Do in 1st Round?

ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | SEC

It’s time.

What’s the call, where are the top players going to go, and what are the big predictions for the first two rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft? There are plenty of betting options, lots of great players in a loaded early part of the draft, and whole lot of puzzle parts that will be scrambled up in a hurry.

CFN in 60: 2020 Top Five Overall Prospects



One key note here. It’s not a fair for a mock draft to project trades. It’s very, very possible that Washington at the 2 and Detroit at the 3 will move down, until something is concrete, you have to play the mock drafts straight.

2020 NFL Mock Draft Round 1

1. Cincinnati

Mock Draft Pick: QB Joe Burrow, LSU

The Bengals should trade away the No. 1 overall pick to someone with several first round selections – hello, Miami – and move down in a deep draft, but they won’t. Burrow is deeply flawed as a top selection – if there wasn’t a 2019 season, he would’ve been a fifth-rounder – but he’s a must-get to get the franchise rolling again.

– BetMGM Team To Trade 1st Pick on Draft Day

Cincinnati +1000

2. Washington

Mock Draft Pick: DE Chase Young, Washington

Do not get remotely comfortable with the idea that Young is heading to Washington. Watch out for several teams to offer a whole lot of cash and prizes to get up to the No. 2 spot for a quarterback – think Chicago Bears paying to move one pick up to get Mitchell Trubisky in 2017. If there’s no movement, this is a no-brainer.

– BetMGM Chase Young Draft Position

Over 2.5 +800, Under 2.5 -1429

– BetMGM Which Team Will Draft Chase Young

Washington -1250

– BetMGM Position of Washington 1st Drafted Player

Offense +850, Defense -1667

3. Detroit

Mock Draft Pick: CB Jeff Okudah, Ohio State

See the Washington pick. Get ready for several teams to try getting up to the 3 to jump ahead of Miami and the Chargers to grab Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert. The Lions, though, desperately need a corner, and they have a shot at the prototype of prototypes.

– BetMGM Jeff Okudah Draft Position

Over 4.5 -130, Under 4.5 +105

– BetMGM Which Team Will Draft Jeff Okudah

Detroit -176

– BetMGM Position of Detroit 1st Drafted Player

Offense +380, Defense -527

4. NY Giants

Mock Draft Pick: OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

A case can be made that Washington should stand pat at the 2 and grab an elite DE talent in Chase Young, and Detroit should probably stick at 3 since it needs a corner and it has a superstar right there in Jeff Okudah. There’s no reason the Giants should stay at 4 in a deep draft of offensive tackles. This is WAY too high for Wirfs, especially with at least four other good OT options available in the first round.

– BetMGM Tristan Wirfs Draft Position

Over 8.5 +135, Under 8.5 -162

– BetMGM Position of NY 1st Drafted Player

Offense -304, Defense +235

– BetMGM Exact Position of 1st Drafted Player (if it’s an OT) -304

5. Miami

Mock Draft Pick: QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

This is a gigantic wild-card in every way possible. Will Miami stay with this pick? It has three first round selections and might use them to move around. Will it go with Tagovailoa over Justin Herbert? Will either of those two still be around at the 5? Don’t be shocked if Miami gets its quarterback at the 2 or 3.

– BetMGM Tua Tagovailoa Draft Position

Over 5.5 +110, Under 5.5 -136

– BetMGM Which Team Will Draft Tua Tagovailoa

Miami -106

– BetMGM Position of Miami 1st Drafted Player

Offense -715, Defense +490

6. LA Chargers

Mock Draft Pick: QB Justin Herbert, Oregon

There’s a thought that the Chargers really might go with Tyrod Taylor for wee bit and go with a quarterback – Jacob Eason or Jake Fromm – a bit later. They need a top offensive tackle, too, so they might trade down for multiple picks, but … nah. The franchise needs a young superstar quarterback to build around, and it might have to move up to do it.

– BetMGM Justin Herbert Draft Position

Over 5.5 -110, Under 5.5 -110

– BetMGM Which Team Will Draft Justin Herbert

LA Chargers +200

– BetMGM Position of LA 1st Drafted Player

Offense -715, Defense +490

7. Carolina

Mock Draft Pick: LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

It’s a value pick at the fantastic time. Carolina might need a corner, and it could use a boost to the defensive line, but it can sit there at the seven and wait for a fantastic prospect to fall to its spot. It’s Christmas for Matt Rhule and the new regime if Simmons – a top four talent in this draft – drops this far.

– BetMGM Isaiah Simmons Draft Position

Over 6.5 -139, Under 6.5 +115

– BetMGM Which Team Will Draft Isaiah Simmons

Carolina +160

– BetMGM Position of Carolina 1st Drafted Player

Offense -120, Defense +100

New Customer Offer … RISK-FREE FIRST BET up to $500 paid in free bets. Sign Up Here with BetMGM

8. Arizona

Mock Draft Pick: OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville

This is a draft about building up the infrastructure around Kyler Murray. The defense needs a LOT of help, but that can come later on. For now, the Cardinals will find a tackle to keep the Face of the Franchise healthy. There might be concerns about Becton’s failed drug test at the combine, but how do you know teams want him? They’re talking about how his stock might drop.

– BetMGM Position of Arizona 1st Drafted Player

Offense -278, Defense +220

9. Jacksonville

Mock Draft Pick: DT Derrick Brown, Auburn

One of the hottest prospects in the late stages of the draft process, Brown could be a top five overall pick as a cornerstone type that every team wants to lead its D line. The Jaguars need a quarterback, but they should be able to roll the dice that Jordan Love or Jacob Eason will be there at the 20.

– BetMGM Derrick Brown Draft Position

Over 8.5 +110, Under 8.5 -136

– BetMGM Which Team Will Draft Derrick Brown

Jacksonville +260

– BetMGM Position of Jacksonville 1st Drafted Player

Offense +125, Defense -150

10. Cleveland

Mock Draft Pick: OT Jedrick Wills, Alabama

Insert one of the top offensive tackles here. Between Tristan Wirfs, Mekhi Becton, Georgia’s Andrew Thomas, or Wills, one will be here at a need spot for a Brown line that needs a whole lot more help.

– BetMGM Jedrick Wills Draft Position

Over 8.5 +130, Under 8.5 -162

– BetMGM Which Team Will Draft Jedrick Wills

Cleveland +500

– BetMGM Position of Cleveland 1st Drafted Player

Offense -667, Defense -450

11. NY Jets

Mock Draft Pick: WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

The Jets have to give Sam Darnold more weapons to work with. This is a phenomenal draft for top wide receivers, and Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb and Alabama’s Henry Ruggs would be easy calls. Jeudy is the best of the bunch.

– BetMGM Jerry Jeudy Draft Position

Over 12.5 +120, Under 12.5 -145

– BetMGM Position of NY 1st Drafted Player

Offense -556, Defense +400

– BetMGM Exact Position of 1st Drafted Player (if it’s a WR) +110

12. Las Vegas

Mock Draft Pick: WR Henry Ruggs, Alabama

GM Mike Mayock can get a prime player at the 19, so here he can go grab a game-changing wide receiver to electrify the offense. CeeDee Lamb is an option and Jerry Jeudy is the perfect fit, but even with the move to Vegas, these are still the Raiders. Speed, speed, speed, speed, and speed.

– BetMGM Henry Ruggs Draft Position

Over 13.5 +100, Under 13.5 -121

– BetMGM Which Team Will Draft Henry Ruggs

Las Vegas +425

– BetMGM Position of Las Vegas 1st Drafted Player

Offense -200, Defense +165

NEXT: 2020 NFL Mock Draft, First Round Picks 13-20