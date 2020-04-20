2020 NFL Draft: Two Round Mock Draft, Betting Odds For Each First Round Pick

2020 NFL Draft: Two round mock draft with the betting odds on picks, predictions and players at every first round slot.
CFN Podcast: How Many QBs Will Go In 1st Round?
Pete Fiutak and Nick Shepkowski dive deep on whether or not five might be picked on Day One.
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews | @PeteFiutak
CFN 2020 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings
from the college perspective …
QB | RB | WR | TE | OT | OG & C
DE | DT | LB | CB | Safeties
Greatest NFL Draft Picks From Each School
ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC
32 Greatest Draft Picks of All-Time
Full 2020 NFL Draft Order
CFN Top 106 Player Rankings (1st 3 rounds)
How Will Leagues Do in 1st Round?
ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | SEC
It’s time.
What’s the call, where are the top players going to go, and what are the big predictions for the first two rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft? There are plenty of betting options, lots of great players in a loaded early part of the draft, and whole lot of puzzle parts that will be scrambled up in a hurry.
CFN in 60: 2020 Top Five Overall Prospects
One key note here. It’s not a fair for a mock draft to project trades. It’s very, very possible that Washington at the 2 and Detroit at the 3 will move down, until something is concrete, you have to play the mock drafts straight.
2020 NFL Mock Draft Round 1
1. Cincinnati
Mock Draft Pick: QB Joe Burrow, LSU
The Bengals should trade away the No. 1 overall pick to someone with several first round selections – hello, Miami – and move down in a deep draft, but they won’t. Burrow is deeply flawed as a top selection – if there wasn’t a 2019 season, he would’ve been a fifth-rounder – but he’s a must-get to get the franchise rolling again.
– BetMGM Team To Trade 1st Pick on Draft Day
Cincinnati +1000
2. Washington
Mock Draft Pick: DE Chase Young, Washington
Do not get remotely comfortable with the idea that Young is heading to Washington. Watch out for several teams to offer a whole lot of cash and prizes to get up to the No. 2 spot for a quarterback – think Chicago Bears paying to move one pick up to get Mitchell Trubisky in 2017. If there’s no movement, this is a no-brainer.
– BetMGM Chase Young Draft Position
Over 2.5 +800, Under 2.5 -1429
– BetMGM Which Team Will Draft Chase Young
Washington -1250
– BetMGM Position of Washington 1st Drafted Player
Offense +850, Defense -1667
3. Detroit
Mock Draft Pick: CB Jeff Okudah, Ohio State
See the Washington pick. Get ready for several teams to try getting up to the 3 to jump ahead of Miami and the Chargers to grab Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert. The Lions, though, desperately need a corner, and they have a shot at the prototype of prototypes.
– BetMGM Jeff Okudah Draft Position
Over 4.5 -130, Under 4.5 +105
– BetMGM Which Team Will Draft Jeff Okudah
Detroit -176
– BetMGM Position of Detroit 1st Drafted Player
Offense +380, Defense -527
4. NY Giants
Mock Draft Pick: OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa
A case can be made that Washington should stand pat at the 2 and grab an elite DE talent in Chase Young, and Detroit should probably stick at 3 since it needs a corner and it has a superstar right there in Jeff Okudah. There’s no reason the Giants should stay at 4 in a deep draft of offensive tackles. This is WAY too high for Wirfs, especially with at least four other good OT options available in the first round.
– BetMGM Tristan Wirfs Draft Position
Over 8.5 +135, Under 8.5 -162
– BetMGM Position of NY 1st Drafted Player
Offense -304, Defense +235
– BetMGM Exact Position of 1st Drafted Player (if it’s an OT) -304
5. Miami
Mock Draft Pick: QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
This is a gigantic wild-card in every way possible. Will Miami stay with this pick? It has three first round selections and might use them to move around. Will it go with Tagovailoa over Justin Herbert? Will either of those two still be around at the 5? Don’t be shocked if Miami gets its quarterback at the 2 or 3.
– BetMGM Tua Tagovailoa Draft Position
Over 5.5 +110, Under 5.5 -136
– BetMGM Which Team Will Draft Tua Tagovailoa
Miami -106
– BetMGM Position of Miami 1st Drafted Player
Offense -715, Defense +490
6. LA Chargers
Mock Draft Pick: QB Justin Herbert, Oregon
There’s a thought that the Chargers really might go with Tyrod Taylor for wee bit and go with a quarterback – Jacob Eason or Jake Fromm – a bit later. They need a top offensive tackle, too, so they might trade down for multiple picks, but … nah. The franchise needs a young superstar quarterback to build around, and it might have to move up to do it.
– BetMGM Justin Herbert Draft Position
Over 5.5 -110, Under 5.5 -110
– BetMGM Which Team Will Draft Justin Herbert
LA Chargers +200
– BetMGM Position of LA 1st Drafted Player
Offense -715, Defense +490
7. Carolina
Mock Draft Pick: LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson
It’s a value pick at the fantastic time. Carolina might need a corner, and it could use a boost to the defensive line, but it can sit there at the seven and wait for a fantastic prospect to fall to its spot. It’s Christmas for Matt Rhule and the new regime if Simmons – a top four talent in this draft – drops this far.
– BetMGM Isaiah Simmons Draft Position
Over 6.5 -139, Under 6.5 +115
– BetMGM Which Team Will Draft Isaiah Simmons
Carolina +160
– BetMGM Position of Carolina 1st Drafted Player
Offense -120, Defense +100
New Customer Offer … RISK-FREE FIRST BET up to $500 paid in free bets. Sign Up Here with BetMGM
8. Arizona
Mock Draft Pick: OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville
This is a draft about building up the infrastructure around Kyler Murray. The defense needs a LOT of help, but that can come later on. For now, the Cardinals will find a tackle to keep the Face of the Franchise healthy. There might be concerns about Becton’s failed drug test at the combine, but how do you know teams want him? They’re talking about how his stock might drop.
– BetMGM Position of Arizona 1st Drafted Player
Offense -278, Defense +220
9. Jacksonville
Mock Draft Pick: DT Derrick Brown, Auburn
One of the hottest prospects in the late stages of the draft process, Brown could be a top five overall pick as a cornerstone type that every team wants to lead its D line. The Jaguars need a quarterback, but they should be able to roll the dice that Jordan Love or Jacob Eason will be there at the 20.
– BetMGM Derrick Brown Draft Position
Over 8.5 +110, Under 8.5 -136
– BetMGM Which Team Will Draft Derrick Brown
Jacksonville +260
– BetMGM Position of Jacksonville 1st Drafted Player
Offense +125, Defense -150
10. Cleveland
Mock Draft Pick: OT Jedrick Wills, Alabama
Insert one of the top offensive tackles here. Between Tristan Wirfs, Mekhi Becton, Georgia’s Andrew Thomas, or Wills, one will be here at a need spot for a Brown line that needs a whole lot more help.
– BetMGM Jedrick Wills Draft Position
Over 8.5 +130, Under 8.5 -162
– BetMGM Which Team Will Draft Jedrick Wills
Cleveland +500
– BetMGM Position of Cleveland 1st Drafted Player
Offense -667, Defense -450
11. NY Jets
Mock Draft Pick: WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
The Jets have to give Sam Darnold more weapons to work with. This is a phenomenal draft for top wide receivers, and Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb and Alabama’s Henry Ruggs would be easy calls. Jeudy is the best of the bunch.
– BetMGM Jerry Jeudy Draft Position
Over 12.5 +120, Under 12.5 -145
– BetMGM Position of NY 1st Drafted Player
Offense -556, Defense +400
– BetMGM Exact Position of 1st Drafted Player (if it’s a WR) +110
12. Las Vegas
Mock Draft Pick: WR Henry Ruggs, Alabama
GM Mike Mayock can get a prime player at the 19, so here he can go grab a game-changing wide receiver to electrify the offense. CeeDee Lamb is an option and Jerry Jeudy is the perfect fit, but even with the move to Vegas, these are still the Raiders. Speed, speed, speed, speed, and speed.
– BetMGM Henry Ruggs Draft Position
Over 13.5 +100, Under 13.5 -121
– BetMGM Which Team Will Draft Henry Ruggs
Las Vegas +425
– BetMGM Position of Las Vegas 1st Drafted Player
Offense -200, Defense +165
Comments