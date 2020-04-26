2020 NFL Draft: Top 30 Undrafted Free Agents. Where Did They Sign?

Who are the best free agent players available after the 2020 NFL Draft and where did they sign?

Contact @PeteFiutak

CFN 2020 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings

from the college perspective …

QB | RB | WR | TE | OT | OG & C

DE | DT | LB | CB | Safeties

Greatest NFL Draft Picks From Each School

ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC

32 Greatest Draft Picks of All-Time

Full 2020 NFL Draft

30. WR Juwan Johnson, Oregon

Okay, so he doesn’t have the blazing wheels, and he wasn’t quite as consistent or as devastating as he should’ve been, but he’s a 6-4, 230-pound matchup problem who should’ve been taken as a flier at some point on Saturday. There’s too much upside – and size – to ignore.

Signed By: COMING

Projected Round: Sixth

29. DT Darrion Daniels, Nebraska

A bit overloved by some throughout the offseason draft process, the 6-3, 311-pounder fell out of the draft with his lack of the NFL tools to be an every down starter. He’s a good worker who’ll do what’s needed, but he’s a backup for the interior rotation.

Signed By: COMING

Projected Round: Sixth

28. CB Lamar Jackson, Nebraska

Where do you want to play him? He’s a corner, but he’s 6-2 and 208 pounds with the versatility to work as a safety somewhere. The bulk is in place, and he can hit, but he’s just okay in coverage.

Signed By: New York Jets

Projected Round: Seventh

27. WR Binjimen Victor, Ohio State

With 6-4 size, great hands, and an excellent reel of good moment as a Buckeye, he should’ve gone before the seventh round as a good shot for the stars. He might not have tremendous wheels, but he’s fast enough to find a role.

Signed By: COMING

Projected Round: Sixth

26. DE LaDarius Hamilton, North Texas

The 6-2, 262-pound size was a problem. He’s not tall enough, he doesn’t have the right frame, and he just doesn’t look the part of an NFL end. He’s not bulky enough to work inside, even though he’ll do anything to make the play.

Signed By: Dallas

Projected Round: Seventh

25. DE Malcolm Roach, Texas

Where does he work on the line? The 6-2, 297-pounder is a smallish tackle who doesn’t play like one, and he’s not a normal pass rusher for the outside. There’s enough to like as a possible versatile backup.

Signed By: New Orleans

Projected Round: Seventh

24. CB AJ Green, Oklahoma State

The 6-2, 202-pound size makes up for his lack of next-level speed. There’s a good college resumé to like, but he’s a bit too much of a tweener for the NFL. He’s really a safety, but he’ll try to make a team as a corner.

Signed By: COMING

Projected Round: Sixth

23. DT Josiah Coatney, Ole Miss

The lack of raw bulk is too much of a problem. He’s just 6-3 and 308 pounds, and he doesn’t have the athleticism to overcome his inability to bring the thump. However, he holds up well for his size against the run.

Signed By: COMING

Projected Round: Sixth

22. WR Austin Mack, Ohio State

This is a bit strange. Yeah, there isn’t any one thing that made him stand out from the pick of receivers, but he’s 6-2 and 208 pounds with good route-running ability, good toughness, and enough to be a No. 3 NFL receiver. He fell through the cracks.

Signed By: COMING

Projected Round: Sixth

21. RB James Robinson, Illinois State

It’s hard being a running back prospect. He’s not all that big, but he’s compact, tough, and he’ll bring the power for his 5-9, 219-pound size. There aren’t a lot of wow parts to his game, but he’s a productive talent who could fit nicely in a rotation.

Signed By: COMING

Projected Round: Sixth

NEXT: Top 20 NFL Draft Undrafted Free Agents