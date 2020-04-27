2020 NFL Draft Team Rankings, All 32 From The College Perspective

Which NFL teams did the best and worst jobs? The 2020 NFL Draft team rankings of all 32 teams, from the college perspective.

Everyone loves their own kids, TikToks, and NFL draft classes – even if they’re awful. And with all three, it takes a while to know if they’re any good.

So how do you rank an NFL Draft class right after the draft weekend?

Some sure-thing stars flame out, some no-names rise up, and all the research and knowledge in the world doesn’t mean a thing if a guy gets hurt.

The goal is to find decent starters – anything other than that is blind luck. Seriously, there’s less than a 15% chance that a pick taken after the top 100 will be a starter for a least three years for your team.

The NFL Draft Team Rankings are based on value – at least the generally acknowledged perceived value of the draft slot – the tools, and the upside of each pick. Also, throw into the equation whether or not the holes and team needs were filled.

With all that in mind, from the college football perspective, the 2020 NFL Draft Team Rankings are …

CFN 2020 NFL Draft Team Rankings, Thoughts

32. New England Patriots 2020 NFL Draft

– The New England draft was freaking weird. At times, it was as if Bill Belichick and the Patriots were just picking random names of various college football players. There was little to no value with most of their selections in their respective spots, led by taking PK Justin Rohrwasser from Marshall – controversial tattoo and all – in the fifth. However …

– There was certainly a plan when it came to the tight ends. Even with UCLA’s Devin Asiasi and Virginia Tech’s Dalton Keene in the third round – two decent prospects – there wasn’t a whole lot of value. There’s also a plan to get to the quarterback with Michigan’s Josh Uche and Alabama’s Anfernee Jennings.

– Kyle Dugger in the second round was a terrific pick. He’s an elite tools talent who should quickly help out an aging secondary, but he needs to be fantastic for this draft to end up working.

There were a whole lot of draft picks to play around with, and there wasn’t any maneuvering to take a shot at one of the sliding quarterbacks – signing Michigan State’s Brian Lewerke as an undrafted free agent. It appears to be Jarrett Stidham or bust.

Best Value Pick: TE Devin Asiasi, UCLA (3rd)

Biggest Reach: PK Justin Rohrwasser, Marshall (5th)

Late Flier That Could Work: OG Michael Onwenu, Michigan (6th)

2019 NFL Draft Ranking: 1

2018 NFL Draft Ranking: 27

2020 New England Patriots Draft Class

2 S Kyle Dugger, Lenoir-Rhyne

2 DE Josh Uche, Michigan

3 LB Anfernee Jennings, Alabama

3 TE Devin Asiasi, UCLA

3 TE Dalton Keene, Virginia Tech

5 PK Justin Rohrwasser, Marshall

6 OG Michael Onwenu, Michigan

6 LB Cassh Maluia, Wyoming

7 C Dustin Woodard, Memphis

