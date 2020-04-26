2020 NFL Draft Rankings By College. Which Schools Won The Draft?

Which college football programs won the 2020 NFL Draft? Where do they all rank when it comes to sending players to the next level?

Contact @PeteFiutak

CFN 2020 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings

from the college perspective …

QB | RB | WR | TE | OT | OG & C

DE | DT | LB | CB | Safeties

Greatest NFL Draft Picks From Each School

ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC

32 Greatest Draft Picks of All-Time

Full 2020 NFL Draft Order

2021 NFL Draft Top 32 Prospects

Send a lot of guys to the NFL, and recruits tend to want to play for you.

Here’s how all 130 FBS college football programs did in the 2020 NFL Draft. Who gets to chirp, and who didn’t get to have any fun this weekend.

One thing to note – it’s sometimes okay for a big-time football school to have a down draft. That mean a ton of great players are returning.

Or, it could mean the program has more work to do.

So here’s how this works. A team gets 7 points for each first round draft pick, 6 for a second, 5 for a third, 4 for a fourth, 3 for a fifth, 2 for a sixth, and 1 for a seventh round selection.

T87 Air Force 0

T87 Akron 0

T87 Arizona 0

T87 Arkansas State 0

T87 Army 0

T87 Bowling Green 0

T87 Buffalo 0

T87 BYU 0

T87 Central Michigan 0

T87 Coastal Carolina 0

T87 Colorado State 0

T87 Duke 0

T87 East Carolina 0

T87 Eastern Michigan 0

T87 Georgia State 0

T87 Illinois 0

T87 Iowa State 0

T87 Kansas State 0

T87 Kent State 0

T87 Middle Tennessee 0

T87 Nevada 0

T87 New Mexico 0

T87 North Texas 0

T87 Northern Illinois 0

T87 Northwestern 0

T87 Ohio 0

T87 Oklahoma State 0

T87 Old Dominion 0

T87 Ole Miss 0

T87 Rice 0

T87 Rutgers 0

T87 San Jose State 0

T87 South Alabama 0

T87 Texas State 0

T87 Toledo 0

T87 Troy 0

T87 UAB 0

T87 ULM 0

T87 UNLV 0

T87 USF 0

T87 UTEP 0

T87 UTSA 0

T87 Western Michigan 0

T87 WKU 0

NEXT: 2020 NFL Draft Rankings By College: Schools With At Least 1 Drafted Player