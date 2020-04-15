2020 NFL Draft Order For All 7 Rounds, Picks 1 To 255

Every pick for every team in the 2020 NFL Draft, picks No. 1 on, from No. 255

2020 NFL Draft Order

2020 NFL Draft Round 1

1. Cincinnati

2. Washington

3. Detroit

4. NY Giants

5. Miami

6. LA Chargers

7. Carolina

8. Arizona

9. Jacksonville

10. Cleveland

11. NY Jets

12. Las Vegas

13. San Francisco (from Indianapolis)

14. Tampa Bay

15. Denver

16. Atlanta

17. Dallas

18. Miami (from Pittsburgh)

19. Las Vegas (from Chicago)

20. Jacksonville (from LA Rams)

21. Philadelphia

22. Minnesota (from Buffal0)

23. New England

24. New Orleans

25. Minnesota

26. Miami (from Houston)

27. Seattle

28. Baltimore

29. Tennessee

30. Green Bay

31. San Francisco

32. Kansas City

2020 NFL Draft Round 2

33. Cincinnati

34. Indianapolis (from Washington)

35. Detroit

36. NY Giants

37. LA Chargers

38. Carolina

39. Miami

40. Houston (from Arizona)

41. Cleveland

42. Jacksonville

43. Chicago (from Las Vegas)

44. Indianapolis

45. Tampa Bay

46. Denver

47. Atlanta

48. NY Jets

49. Pittsburgh

50. Chicago

51. Dallas

52. LA Rams

53. Philadelphia

54. Buffalo

55. Baltimore (from New England, from Atlanta)

56. Miami (from New Orleans)

57. LA Rams (from Houston)

58. Minnesota

59. Seattle

60. Baltimore

61. Tennessee

62. Green Bay

63. Kansas City (from San Francisco)

64. Seattle (from Kansas City)

2020 NFL Draft Round 3

65. Cincinnati

66. Washington

67. Detroit

68. NY Jets (from NY Giants)

69. Carolina

70. Miami

71. LA Chargers

72. Arizona

73. Jacksonville

74. Cleveland

75. Indianapolis

76. Tampa Bay

77. Denver

78. Atlanta

79. NY Jets

80. Las Vegas

81. Las Vegas (from Chicago)

82. Dallas

83. Denver (from Pittsburgh)

84. LA Rams

85. Detroit (from Philadelphia)

86. Buffalo

87. New England

88. New Orleans

89. Minnesota

90. Houston

91. Las Vegas (from Seattle)

92. Baltimore

93. Tennessee

94. Green Bay

95. Denver (from San Francisco)

96. Kansas City

97. Cleveland (from Houston)

98. New England

99. NY Giants

100. New England

101. Seattle

102. Pittsburgh

103. Philadelphia

104. LA Rams

105. Minnesota

106. Baltimore

2020 NFL Draft Round 4

107. Cincinnati

108. Washington

109. Detroit

110. NY Giants

111. Houston (from Miami)

112. LA Chargers

113. Carolina

114. Arizona

115. Cleveland

116. Jacksonville

117. Tampa Bay

118. Denver

119. Atlanta

120. NY Jets

121. Las Vegas

122. Indianapolis

123. Dallas

124. Pittsburgh

125. New England (from Chicago)

126. LA Rams

127. Philadelphia

128. Buffalo

129. Baltimore (from New England)

130. New Orleans

131. Arizona (from Houston)

132. Minnesota

133. Seattle

134. Baltimore

135. Pittsburgh (from Tennessee, from Miami)

136. Green Bay

137. Denver (from San Francisco)

138. Kansas City

139. Tampa Bay

140. Jacksonville (from Chicago)

141. Miami

142. Washington

143. Atlanta (from Baltimore)

144. Seattle

145. Philadelphia

146. Philadelphia

2020 NFL Draft Round 5

147. Cincinnati

148. Carolina (from Washington)

149. Detroit

150. NY Giants

151. LA Chargers

152. Carolina

153. Miami

154. Miami (from Jacksonville, from Pittsburgh)

155. Minnesota (from Buffalo, from Cleveland)

156. San Francisco (from Denver)

157. Jacksonville (from Baltimore, from Atlanta)

158. NY Jets

159. Las Vegas

160. Indianapolis

161. Tampa Bay

162. Seattle (from Pittsburgh)

163. Chicago

164. Dallas

165. Jacksonville (from LA Rams)

166. Detroit (from Philadelphia)

167. Buffalo

168. Philadelphia (from New England)

169. New Orleans

170. Baltimore (from Minnesota)

171. Houston

172. New England (from Detroit, from Seattle)

173. Miami (from Baltimore, from LA Rams)

174. Tennessee

175. Green Bay

176. San Francisco

177. Kansas City

178. Denver

179. Dallas

2020 NFL Draft Round 6

180. Cincinnati

181. Denver (from Washington)

182. Detroit

183. NY Giants

184. Carolina

185. Miami

186. L.A Chargers

187. Cleveland (from Arizona)

188. Buffalo (from Cleveland)

189. Jacksonville

190. Philadelphia (from Atlanta)

191. NY Jets

192. Green Bay (from Las Vegas)

193. Indianapolis

194. Tampa Bay

195. New England (from Denver)

196. Chicago

197. Indianapolis (from Dallas, from Miami)

198. Pittsburgh

199. LA Rams

200. Chicago (from Philadelphia)

201. Minnesota (from Buffalo)

202. Arizona (from New England)

203. New Orleans

204. New England (from Houston)

205. Minnesota

206. Jacksonville (from Seattle)

207. Buffalo (from Baltimore, from New England)

208. Green Bay (from Tennessee)

209. Green Bay

210. San Francisco

211. NY Jets (from Kansas City)

212. New England

213. New England

214. Seattle

2020 NFL Draft Round 7

215. Cincinnati

216. Washington

217. San Francisco (from Detroit)

218. NY Giants

219. Minnesota (from Miami)

220. LA Chargers

221. Carolina

222. Arizona

223. Jacksonville

224. Tennessee (from Cleveland)

225. Baltimore (from NY Jets)

226. Chicago (from Las Vegas)

227. Miami (from Indianapolis)

228. Atlanta (from Tampa Bay, from Philadelphia)

229. Washington (from Denver)

230. New England (from Atlanta)

231. Dallas

232. Pittsburgh

233. Chicago

234. LA Rams

235. New England (from Philadelphia)

236. Green Bay (from Buffalo, from Cleveland)

237. Denver (from New England)

238. NY Giants (from New Orleans)

239. Minnesota

240. Houston

241. New England (from Seattle)

242. Green Bay from Baltimore

243. Tennessee

244. Cleveland (from Green Bay)

245. San Francisco

246. Miami (from Kansas City)

247. NY Giants

248. Houston

249. Minnesota

250. Houston

251. Miami

252. Denver

253. Minnesota

254. Denver

255. NY Giants

