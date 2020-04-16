2020 NFL Draft Odds, Predictions, Betting Lines: First 3 Draft Picks Exact Outcome

2020 NFL Draft: Odds, Betting Lines and Advice, and Predictions for the exact outcome on how the first three picks are going to go.

The 2020 NFL Draft is still going off on April 23rd – and there’s betting on it.

BetMGM has lines, odds, and wagering on the 2020 NFL Draft, and if you’re in the right state, click here to bet on any and all of it.

How will the first three picks go? What will the exact outcome be?

2020 NFL Draft Odds, Predictions, Betting Lines: Exact Outcome of First 3 Draft Picks

First 3 Draft Picks Exact Outcome

Here is where you get to have some fun.

What are the first three picks in the 2020 NFL Draft going to be?

Do you go chalk? If you do, you still come out fine, but if you can read the tea leaves and nail the possible trades, then you’re rolling.

BetMGM has 20 possible outcomes for how the first three picks are going to go. Here’s the ranking of the best value/possible outcome, to the ones that have absolutely no chance.

CFN in 60: 2020 Top Five Overall Prospects



As it stands right now, the first draft order for the first three picks goes 1. Cincinnati, 2. Washington, 3. Detroit.

Keep in mind that Washington doesn’t need a quarterback and might trade, Detroit might give some thought to taking a quarterback if it doesn’t like Matthew Stafford anymore, but it might trade out of the pick to someone who desperately needs a QB.

So with all of that in mind, the 20 possible BetMGM scenarios you can get in on. Starting with the combination of the most improbable/worst value …

20. 1. Burrow, 2. Tagovailoa, 3. Derrick Brown

BetMGM Line: +30000

Auburn DT Derrick Brown is rising up in the various mocks, but the idea that Chase Young AND Jeff Okudah won’t go in the top three just doesn’t work.

19. 1. Burrow, 2. Young, 3. Brown

BetMGM Line: +4000

Call this the anti-Brown call. Nothing against him, and you can get the first two parts of this right, but he’s not going in the top three.

18. 1. Tagovailoa, 2. Young, 3. Herbert

BetMGM Line: +25000

There’s no Burrow? If Burrow doesn’t go at the 1, someone will trade up for him. At worst, he goes at the 3.

17. 1. Tagovailoa, 2. Young, 3. Okudah

BetMGM Line: +15000

If you think Burrow is going to slide and Cincinnati is going with Tagovailoa, then this is a jackpot pick. Don’t bank on Burrow not going in the top three, though.

16. 1. Burrow, 2. Tagovailoa, 3. Simmons

BetMGM Line: +15000

You’re not only asking for Young to not go in the top three, but for Isaiah Simmons to find his way in over Jeff Okudah. It’s not totally crazy, but this only works if something big and bad comes out about Young.

15. 1. Burrow, 2. Tagovailoa, 3. Okudah

BetMGM Line: +4000

Do you really believe Young will fall out of the top three? You can talk yourself into this if you think someone might trade up to the 2 for Tagovailoa.

14. 1. Tagovailoa, 2. Burrow, 3. Okudah

BetMGM Line: +30000

Again, no Chase Young. Throw in the call that Tagovailoa goes first, and now you’re trying to project a whole slew of trades.

13. 1. Herbert, 2. Burrow, 3. Young

BetMGM Line: +6000

There are a whole lot of things that have to go your way to make this work, and it starts with Cincinnati liking Herbert over Burrow. It also means a big trade by Washington at the 2.

12. 1. Tagovailoa, 2. Young, 3. Burrow

BetMGM Line: +6000

This isn’t all that bad. If you have it in your head that Cincinnati might really like Tagovailoa, then assuming Young at the 2 is easy, and Burrow will get snapped up at the 3 after the Lions trade out.

11. 1. Burrow, 2. Young, 3. Simmons

BetMGM Line: +1400

This isn’t totally off-the-wall. Opinions are all over the board on Simmons in the top ten, and he could easily end up going third. However, the +1400 value isn’t quite as strong as some of the other big calls you could make.

10. 1. Burrow, 2. Young, 3. Love

BetMGM Line: +5000

It would be nice if the value was a little stronger here. No one has a clue at the moment how the teams are viewing Jordan Love and the top quarterbacks, but for this to work, someone has to trade up to the 3 AND take Love. Parts 1 and 2 are fine, but 3?

9. 1. Tagovailoa, 2. Burrow, 3. Young

BetMGM Line: +5000

I just don’t see Cincinnati going Tagovailoa over Burrow. For this to work, Washington has to trade out of the 2 to someone who won’t take Young.

8. 1. Herbert, 2. Young, 3. Burrow

BetMGM Line: +10000

For the value, this is fantastic. Everyone will have Herbert as the best tools quarterback of the bunch, and it’s not insane to think Cincinnati will want to go with the guy with the NFL arm over the guy who has a questionable gun.

7. 1. Burrow, 2. Tagovailoa, 3. Love

BetMGM Line: +15000

LOVE this for the value. Don’t be the slightest bit shocked if the teams looking for quarterbacks all freak out and try to move into the top three. At +15000 … okay.

6. 1. Tagovailoa, 2. Burrow, 3. Herbert

BetMGM Line: +30000

On the same theory that teams are going to go insane trying to move up to grab quarterbacks, here’s your big call for +30000. We don’t quite know exactly what teams think of Tagovailoa’s hip injury.

5. 1. Burrow, 2. Young, 3. Herbert

BetMGM Line: +400

It would be nice if this was a wee bit stronger than +400, but this is still a totally viable option. Someone will love Herbert, and it’s possible someone will move up to get him.

4. 1. Burrow, 2. Young, 3. Okudah

BetMGM Line: +140

There’s nothing boring about winning. It’s the chalk top three call, and it’s the most likely scenario. Take it, make your coin, and get out.

3. 1. Burrow, 2. Tagovailoa, 3. Herbert

BetMGM Line: +3000

If you believe in the quarterback chaos theory – and I sort of do – that teams will panic to get into position to take the top three, here you go for +3000.

2. 1. Burrow, 2, Young, 3. Tagovailoa

BetMGM Line: +250

The value isn’t that great, but assume someone wants Tagovailoa and will pay the premium to trade up with Detroit to do it, but this is just at +250, so …

1. 1. Burrow, 2. Tagovailoa, 3. Young

BetMGM Line: +1000

Go for the +1000 call. Cincinnati is going to take Joe Burrow No. 1, and Washington will shop the heck out of its No. 2 pick. As long as the Miami or LA Charger medical staff like what they see out of Tua Tagovailoa’s workout and health, it’s the power move that has to be made. If you want the former Bama star, it might take the No. 2 overall pick to do it.

