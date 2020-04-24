2020 NFL Draft: Mock Draft Second, Third Round

Who’s going to go where in the second and third rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft? We figure it out in the Day Two mock draft.

2020 NFL Draft Round 2

1 (33) Cincinnati

OT Josh Jones, Houston

You’ve got the franchise quarterback with Joe Burrow. Now you have to start protecting him. Expect the Bengals to take either Jones or Boise State’s Ezra Cleveland.

2 (34) Indianapolis (from Washington)

CB Trevon Diggs, Alabama

The Colts finally get a chance to pick, and they have their shot at several corners on the board. Diggs is the best one available, but Utah’s Jaylon Johnson would be a find, too.

3 (35) Detroit

DT Ross Blacklock, TCU

The corner need was filled with a star in Ohio State’s Jeff Okudah. The secondary is helped, and now the Lions need a defensive lineman. Iowa DE AJ Epenesa is better, but Blacklock is the versatile option who’d fill in right away.

4 (36) NY Giants

S Xavier McKinney, Alabama

After reaching for Andrew Thomas with the fourth overall pick – the Georgia tackle is really, really good, but not at that spot – the Giants fall into a phenomenal value get with a quarterback for the secondary.

5 (37) New England (from LA Chargers)

LB Zack Baun, Wisconsin

His stock slid out of the first round after problems with his urine test at the combine, but he’s a great fit for a need spot. The Patriots will go with a tight end a little bit later.

6 (38) Carolina

DE Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State

The Panthers have to go Best Defensive Player Available, and they have to keep doing it, even though they took Auburn’s Derrick Brown in the first round. Gross-Matos fills the pass rushing need.

7 (39) Miami

RB Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

It’ll either be Taylor, D’Andre Swift, or JK Dobbins. The Dolphins desperately need a running back – Jordan Howard isn’t the guy – and their patience is going to pay off after not taking one in the first round.

8 (40) Houston (from Arizona)

DE AJ Epenesa, Iowa

There aren’t a whole lot of picks to play around with, and this is Houston’s first pick in 2020, so it has to count. Getting Epenesa here to boost up a D line that needs a big depth boost would be a fantastic stroke of luck.

9 (41) Cleveland

S Antoine Winfield, Minnesota

Left tackle was figured out with Jedrick Wills with the tenth overall pick, and now they need a linebacker. This isn’t the spot to get one, so they’ll grab the best safety on the board.

10 (42) Jacksonville

OT Ezra Cleveland, Boise State

Going quarterback – Jacob Eason – would be the smart pick, but the Jaguars need offensive linemen … now. The defense got its help on Day One with CB CJ Henderson and edge rusher K’Lavon Chaisson, and now Gardner Minshew gets some protection.

