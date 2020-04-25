2020 NFL Draft: Mock Draft Day Three, Rounds 4-7

Who’s going to go where in the final four rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft? We figure it out in the Day Three mock draft.

Contact @PeteFiutak

2020 NFL Draft Round 4

1 (107) Cincinnati

DE James Lynch, Baylor

2 (108) Washington

OT Colton McKivitz, West Virginia

3 (109) Detroit

DE Bradlee Anae, Utah

4 (110) NY Giants

LB Khaleke Hudson, Michigan

5 (111) Houston (from Miami)

RB La’Mical Perine, Florida

6 (112) LA Chargers

WR Antonio Gandy-Golden, Liberty

7 (113) Carolina

CB Bryce Hall, Virginia

8 (114) Arizona

DT Jason Strowbridge, North Carolina

9 (115) Cleveland

C Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin

10 (116) Jacksonville

OT Charlie Heck, North Carolina

11 (117) Minnesota (from San Francisco, from Tampa Bay)

S Alohi Gilman, Notre Dame

12 (118) Denver

OT Trey Adams, Washington

13 (119) Atlanta

DE Curtis Weaver, Boise State

14 (120) NY Jets

LB Troy Dye, Oregon

15 (121) Las Vegas

LB Akeem Davis-Gaither, Appalachian State

16 (122) Indianapolis

CB Amik Robertson, Louisiana Tech

17 (123) Dallas

S Geno Stone, Iowa

18 (124) Pittsburgh

OT Saahdiq Charles, LSU

19 (125) NY Jets (from New England, from Chicago)

CB Darnay Holmes, UCLA

20 (126) LA Rams

OG Damien Lewis, LSU

