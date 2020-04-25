2020 NFL Draft: Mock Draft Day Three, Rounds 4-7

Who’s going to go where in the final four rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft? We figure it out in the Day Three mock draft.
CFN 2020 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings
from the college perspective …
QB | RB | WR | TE | OT | OG & C
DE | DT | LB | CB | Safeties
Greatest NFL Draft Picks From Each School
ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC
32 Greatest Draft Picks of All-Time
Full 2020 NFL Draft Order
2020 NFL Draft Round 4
1 (107) Cincinnati
DE James Lynch, Baylor
2 (108) Washington
OT Colton McKivitz, West Virginia
3 (109) Detroit
DE Bradlee Anae, Utah
4 (110) NY Giants
LB Khaleke Hudson, Michigan
5 (111) Houston (from Miami)
RB La’Mical Perine, Florida
6 (112) LA Chargers
WR Antonio Gandy-Golden, Liberty
7 (113) Carolina
CB Bryce Hall, Virginia
8 (114) Arizona
DT Jason Strowbridge, North Carolina
9 (115) Cleveland
C Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin
10 (116) Jacksonville
OT Charlie Heck, North Carolina
11 (117) Minnesota (from San Francisco, from Tampa Bay)
S Alohi Gilman, Notre Dame
12 (118) Denver
OT Trey Adams, Washington
13 (119) Atlanta
DE Curtis Weaver, Boise State
14 (120) NY Jets
LB Troy Dye, Oregon
15 (121) Las Vegas
LB Akeem Davis-Gaither, Appalachian State
16 (122) Indianapolis
CB Amik Robertson, Louisiana Tech
17 (123) Dallas
S Geno Stone, Iowa
18 (124) Pittsburgh
OT Saahdiq Charles, LSU
19 (125) NY Jets (from New England, from Chicago)
CB Darnay Holmes, UCLA
20 (126) LA Rams
OG Damien Lewis, LSU