2020 NFL Draft: First Round Breakdown Of Every Pick, From The College Perspective

CFN in 60 Podcast: 5 NFL Draft Predictions

Pete Fiutak makes his five big calls for the 2020 NFL Draft.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews | @PeteFiutak

CFN 2020 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings

from the college perspective …

QB | RB | WR | TE | OT | OG & C

DE | DT | LB | CB | Safeties

Full 2020 NFL Draft Order

CFN Top 106 Player Rankings (1st 3 rounds)

2021 NFL Draft Top 32 Prospects

First Round Pick Breakdown & Thoughts

2019 | 2018 | 2017

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Welcome to my self-serving, pretentious stream-of-consciousness notes for the first round of your 2020 NFL Draft, commenting during and after each and every pick.

CFN in 60 Video: 5 NFL Draft Predictions …

Unmute the player to listen



2020 NFL Draft: Predraft

– To be totally honest, I couldn’t be happier with how this 2020 NFL Draft is being set up. I really, really, really had no interest in the whole Vegas-style thing with the Sam Rothstein Dancers introducing every pick. If there’s never a Red Carpet ever again associated with sports, that would be a good thing.

– What are you doing on my lawn? And yes, I do believe that NFL Drafts should be run 1972 style in the Essex House in New York City, with a bunch of pudgy chain-smoking old guys making woefully under-researched picks.

– Just wait … there are going to be more people out there like me who’s going to like what they’re doing tonight more than the new thing with all the screamy fans and the unnecessary hoo-ha.

– Sorry. I’ll under the 2020 world now. I do think this will be a whole lot smoother than everyone is thinks it’ll be.

– Show Roger Goodell’s basement dungeon and torture room. I was expecting his basement to be more tricked out. At the very least, I was expecting a Peloton in the corner that looks like it’s never been used.

– After firing DirecTV and going the YouTubeTV route, this is my first NFL Draft in a long, long time without “The Network.” It’s the one glaring hole in the YouTubeTV resumé.

– Don’t try to make this something it’s not. There’s no need to mess around with any glitz. The Jennifer Hudson thing was fine. It checked the NFL’s “let’s try to do something someone might potentially find inspirational” box.

– Play it straight. This truly is what it is. There’s no need to apologize that there’ no glitz or glamour.

– And here we go … I’d like to wish you all good luck. We’re all counting on you.

– #BooTheCommish. Well played. You won this round, Bud Light.

– Kurt Warner: “If you don’t have (a quarterback), you can’t win a championship.” Current Chicago Bear Nick Foles on Line 2.

– Harry Connick Jr. looks like he should be Joe Burrow’s older brother who – through torture, atomic wedgies, and daily beatings – created a future No. 1 overall draft pick.

– With the potential for no real sports for the rest of 2020, ESPN is going to hammer the hell out of every commercial break.

– Anthony Fauci getting the pre-draft air time? He’ll probably later be forced to say he was misquoted.

2020 NFL Draft First Round

1. Cincinnati

CFN Best Available Player: DE Chase Young, Ohio State

PICK: QB Joe Burrow, LSU

– I’ve crushed this line to death, but if there wasn’t a 2019 season, Burrow would be a fifth round pick in this thing … maybe.

– I hope he’s great. I root for greatness. I like Burrow, and I love seeing wonderful quarterback play. But Cincinnati is the team that passed on Chase Young.

– Seriously, find a No. 1 overall pick – okay, Baker Mayfield – that has so many physical limitations for the NFL position. The arm is fine, but it’s not good enough.

– I spent the last eight months dogging Burrow a wee bit as a top pro prospect, while also screaming that he had the greatest season by any quarterback in the history of college football.

– It’s going to be the great five-year-from-now lookback. Did LSU’s amazing receivers, offensive system, and Joe Brady make Burrow look like a No. 1 overall pick, or was and is he just that good? Again, hoping for the latter.

– Trevor Lawrence should’ve been allowed to be the one to put on a Bengal jersey right now.

– Uhhhhh, Michael Irvin. You know better than anyone else that NFL veterans don’t give a flying (bleep) about what a guy did in college.

– And now Washington gets to pick Chase Young.

2. Washington

CFN Best Available Player: DE Chase Young, Ohio State

PICK: DE Chase Young, Ohio State

– Sort of shocked that Washington didn’t bite on whatever the trade offers were. Would’ve been interested to have seen if teams were trying to trade here for Young, or for a quarterback.

– Nice shot of the anti-social distancing party with seven people in Ed Orgeron’s office and an assistant handling Cincinnati QB Zac Taylor a phone, and seven people within one foot of Chase Young. This is going great.

– Boom. If it’s possible to get good value with the second overall pick, Washington just got it.

– He’s it. He’s the prototype. He’s the defensive end everyone is looking for. The bar is set at Hall of Fame, which isn’t fair, but he’s the easy pick at the two. Now it’s up to Dwayne Haskins to step up.

– I’m officially bored of the ESPN coverage. It’s fine. It’s professional. It’s boring. This should be all Daniel Jeremiah, all the time.

3. Detroit

CFN Best Available Player: LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

PICK: CB Jeff Okudah

– Interesting that this thing is going chalk so far. No one traded up to the three, the Lions didn’t go for a quarterback, it went for the need pick at the right time for them.

– LOVE him. He’s a Face of the Franchise guy as a corner, with all the tools, all the talent, and the character everyone is looking for.

– Detroit has a whole lot of other needs, but there’s no arguing with this pick. It’s an okay draft for corners, and Okudah has perennial Pro Bowl talent.

– Three players with Ohio State ties to kick this thing off. And you’re wondering why USC fans are desperate for Urban Meyer to take over as the head man.

– The NY Giants aren’t doing their job if they chose Tristan Wirfs with the fourth pick. This is when the trades need to start …

4. NY Giants

CFN Best Available Player: LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

PICK: OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia

– What … the …

– 2020 New York Giants reaching for Andrew Thomas asking 2019 New York Giants reaching for Daniel Jones to hold their beer.

– LOVE Andrew Thomas. There’s no real argument with him as a player or a talent, but TRADE THE (bleep) DOWN if you’re going to do this. There are a whole slew of great tackles available.

– I’m SHOCKED no one freaked out and jumped up to take one of the quarterbacks on the board.

– No, this isn’t nearly as bad a reach as Daniel Jones, but there are a whole lot of brilliant prospects on the board with prototype upside. Again, no problem with Thomas but the value …

– Tua, Tua, Tua …

5. Miami

CFN Best Available Player: LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

PICK: QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

– If there wasn’t a 2019 season, Tagovailoa would be a Cincinnati Bengal right now.

– How the hell do you biff the pronunciation of Tagovailoa if you’re Roger Goodell?

– This is fantastic value at the 5 considering what Cincinnati did at the 1. If he’s healthy – a massive if – he’s the No. 1 player in this draft. He’s it. He’s the one. He’s the NFL passer with the special next-level throwing ability that’s so rare.

– No, he’s not Mark Brunnel. No, he’s not Steve Young – he’s not going to run like him. He’s more Drew Brees, but … he’s got to stay healthy.

– So far, considering the Giants were going OT, this has been shockingly chalky. For all the speculation, this could be about as cookie-cutter as possible if it’s Justin Herbert up next to the Chargers.

6. LA Chargers

CFN Best Available Player: LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

PICK: QB Justin Herbert, Oregon

– Had to be done. The Chargers needed a franchise quarterback and a big-time guy to build around and create a base, much less energize it. Amazing that they didn’t have to trade up to get him.

– World-class spread at the Herbert household. That’s a fabulous bowl of chips to go along with the seven-layer dip.

– The one knock against him is that he’s sort of quiet. No one has anything the slightest bit negative to say about him. He’s smart, he’s a good dude, and he’s got the best all-around NFL quarterback tools in the draft. Like you care if he’s not going to yell, “YOU LIKE THIS!”

NEXT: 2020 NFL Draft First Round: Picks 7-12

2020 NFL Draft First Round: Picks 7-12

7. Carolina

CFN Best Available Player: LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

PICK: DT Derrick Brown, Auburn

– It’s been a dream draft for the Panthers. Star defensive players were all there for the taking.

– The social distancing message wasn’t received in the Brown household. I get that tons of family members might want to be around, but the agent?

– He’s the dream of a leader and character guy. He’s a true all-around playmaker on the inside and star to work around. He might not be a normal big anchor, but he can move, he’s always working, and he’s always producing. but …

– Isaiah Simmons is still on the board.

– Now it gets interesting. Most of the top offensive tackles are there for Arizona, but so is Isaiah Simmons.

– OH HELL YEAH. The Gus Malzahn man cave wins the 2020 NFL Draft.

8. Arizona

CFN Best Available Player: LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

PICK: LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

– The Cardinals need offensive tackle help to keep Kyler Murray in one piece, and they have their share of receivers to choose from, but …

– Phenomenal value getting Simmons here. He should’ve gone at the 4, could’ve gone at the 3, and Arizona gets him at the 8. He’s going to be a killer.

– In terms of tools and NFL skill, there was Young, Okudah, and Simmons. Arizona got one of them. It can go offensive tackle later.

9. Jacksonville

CFN Best Available Player: WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

PICK: CB CJ Henderson, Florida

– Just how much does Jacksonville really believe in the Gardner Minshew thing? Jordan Love is the last quarterback on the board before the abyss to the Jacob Eason call.

– No one, and I mean, NO ONE, has eaten more chunky peanut butter than I have over the last month.

– Okay, with Henderson. It’s a desperately needed position pick for the Jaguars, but they had better hope Love is there at the 20. There are corners at the 20, but Love might not be there around then – if they really do want to go corner.

– Henderson is a nice all-around corner and should be an instant fit. He might not be the fantasy football guy who gets average fans fired up, but he’s a solid call at the 9.

10. Cleveland

CFN Best Available Player: WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

PICK: OT Jedrick Wills, Alabama

– Lots of offensive tackles were there for the taking, all of the receivers are on the board, and getting Wills here is terrific.

– Considering what the Giants did at the 4 with Andrew Thomas, this was a big-time get for the Browns. Wills is an instant starter at right tackle and can get a long look on the left side.

– It would’ve been nice to have gone with a young wide receiver, though. Give Baker Mayfield as many weapons as possible, considering OBJ might be traded … maybe.

– And NOW the wide receivers are going to go flying off the board.

11. NY Jets

PICK: COMING

12. Las Vegas

PICK: COMING

13. San Francisco (from Indianapolis)

PICK: COMING

14. Tampa Bay

PICK: COMING

15. Denver

PICK: COMING

16. Atlanta

PICK: COMING

17. Dallas

PICK: COMING

18. Miami (from Pittsburgh)

PICK: COMING

19. Las Vegas (from Chicago)

PICK: COMING

20. Jacksonville (from LA Rams)

PICK: COMING

21. Philadelphia

PICK: COMING

22. Minnesota (from Buffalo)

PICK: COMING

23. New England

PICK: COMING

24. New Orleans

PICK: COMING

25. Minnesota

PICK: COMING

26. Miami (from Houston)

PICK: COMING

27. Seattle

PICK: COMING

28. Baltimore

PICK: COMING

29. Tennessee

PICK: COMING

30. Green Bay

PICK: COMING

31. San Francisco

PICK: COMING

32. Kansas City

PICK: COMING