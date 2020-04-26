2020 NFL Draft: College Football Conference Rankings. How Did The Leagues Do?

Which college football conference won the 2020 NFL Draft? Where do they all rank when it comes to sending players to the next level?

Contact @PeteFiutak

CFN 2020 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings

from the college perspective …

QB | RB | WR | TE | OT | OG & C

DE | DT | LB | CB | Safeties

Greatest NFL Draft Picks From Each School

ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC

32 Greatest Draft Picks of All-Time

Full 2020 NFL Draft Order

2021 NFL Draft Top 32 Prospects

How did all the college football conferences do in the 2020 NFL Draft?

Which ones can brag, which ones sent the most talent off to the league of mercenaries, and which ones have to keep it quiet after the rough run?

A conference gets 7 points for each first round draft pick, 6 for a second, 5 for a third, 4 for a fourth, 3 for a fifth, 2 for a sixth, and 1 for a seventh round selection.

11. MAC (4 points)

TOTAL PICKS BY ROUNDS

1st 0, 2nd 0, 3rd 1, 4th 0, 5th 1, 6th 0, 7th 1

2019 NFL Draft Conference Ranking: 8

2018 NFL Draft Conference Ranking: 10

It was a rough, rough run for the MAC during 2020 NFL Draft weekend.

Ball State guard Danny Pinter stayed close to his college home getting selected by Indianapolis in the fifth round, and Miami University kicker Sam Sloman was selected by the LA Rams in the seventh round.

That’s it.

Conference Winner: Ball State, 1 player, 3 points overall

OG Danny Pinter (Indianapolis) 5th

2 Miami Univ. 1

T3 Akron 0

T3 Bowling Green 0

T3 Buffalo 0

T3 Kent State 0

T3 Ohio 0

T3 Central Michigan 0

T3 Eastern Michigan 0

T3 Northern Illinois 0

T3 Toledo 0

T3 Western Michigan 0

NEXT: 2020 NFL Draft Conference Rankings 10