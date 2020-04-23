2020 NFL Draft: 5 Draft Day Predictions That Just Might Be Right

As the 2020 NFL Draft is about to get underway, here are five nutty, off-the-wall draft day predictions that just might be right.

CFN in 60 Podcast: 5 NFL Draft Predictions

Pete Fiutak makes his five big calls for the 2020 NFL Draft.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews | @PeteFiutak

CFN 2020 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings

from the college perspective …

QB | RB | WR | TE | OT | OG & C

DE | DT | LB | CB | Safeties

Greatest NFL Draft Picks From Each School

ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC

32 Greatest Draft Picks of All-Time

Full 2020 NFL Draft Order

CFN Top 106 Player Rankings (1st 3 rounds)

How Will Leagues Do in 1st Round?

ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | SEC

2021 NFL Draft Top 32 Prospects

This might not be your normal NFL Draft – at least, it won’t be the new normal, with all the bluster and goofy sideshows – but it’s still going to have its share of craziness, misfires, second-guess selections, and bold moves.

What do we know for certain? Most of the picks on Day Three will be a total waste of time, someone will pass on an obvious-in-hindsight Hall of Fame talent in the first round for a bust, and … we’ll all have a whole lot of fun.

So let’s project a little bit of the silliness. Here are five wacky predictions for the 2020 NFL Draft that will absolutely happen. Maybe. petef@Wib872

5. Washington at the 2, Detroit at the 3, New York Giants at the 4. Two of those three will trade out of their picks.

The three worst things in the entire world are 1) the Disney Family Singalong, 2) people who do what I do in sports media who complain in ANY way about being too in demand during this time of year because they’re SO busy getting to do their super-awesome sports jobs during a global pandemic, and 3) mock drafters who project trades.

You can’t make an NFL draft trade happen, and anyone who says they have inside knowledge from a trusted source are almost always being used in some way to put out misinformation.

You have to play it straight if you’re going to project an NFL draft, knowing full well that there will be trades at some point. With that said …

I’m projecting trades in my 2020 NFL Draft.

CFN in 60 Video: 5 NFL Draft Predictions …

Unmute the player to listen



Two of the three teams that pick immediately after Cincinnati takes Joe Burrow will trade out of their spots.

There’s a chance Washington really does see Ohio State DE Chase Young as the best player in the draft – which he is – and wants to stay put, but then it should go haywire.

Either 1) Miami and/or the Chargers will paranoid up and try moving from their respective spots at the 5 and 6 to make sure they get either Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert, or 2) teams like Jacksonville, who need a quarterback, will give away the farm to cut in line to get one of the two star QB prospects.

Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah is one of the four best prospects in the draft, but Detroit could move down out of the 3 and still be in line for a premium pick. And then there are the Giants.

There’s absolutely no need whatsoever to take an offensive tackle in this draft at the fourth overall spot.

Tristan Wirfs, Mekhi Becton, Jedrick Wills, Andrew Thomas, Joshua Jones, Isaiah Wilson, Ezra Cleveland, Austin Jackson … they’re all good.

If the Giants like Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons, great. Stay put, take one of the five best prospects in this thing, and that’s the right selection at the right time. But if they’re going with an offensive tackle and they’re not moving down to do it, they’re not doing their job.

NEXT: 2020 NFL Draft Prediction No. 4