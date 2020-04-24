2020 NFL Draft: 32 Best Players Available For Round Two

Who are the best players still on the board after the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft?

32. DT Leki Fotu, Utah

The idea of the run-stopping 330-pound defensive tackle doesn’t really move the first round needle like it should in the first round. Fotu is athletic enough to get into the backfield once in a while, but he’s mostly a foundation brick piece for a line.

31. OT Joshua Jones, Houston

He’s everything you could want looks-wise in an NFL offensive tackle, but he’s not quite the sure thing many would like. He has to be more consistent, but he’s got the tools most of the tackles in the draft are missing. Don’t be stunned if Cincinnati grabs him at the 33 to protect Joe Franchise.

30. DE Curtis Weaver, Boise State

Blow off that he’s only 6-2. You like pass rushers, NFL, right? You like guys who always seem like they’re in the backfield, right? He’s not going to look the part, and he might drop to the third round because of it, but he’ll be the star of someone’s camp.

29. WR Bryan Edwards, South Carolina

The lack of flash is going to knock him down a bit, but he’s a big body target who could turn into a go-to No. 1 receiver on the right team. He’d be an ideal fit for Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay.

28. RB AJ Dillon, Boston College

He’s too much of a throwback for a position that covets pizazz. If you want your thumper who also happens to run a 4.5, here you go. Give him the ball, and then give it to him again. And then again.

27. WR Michael Pittman, USC

The only way to describe him is a professional wide receiver. He’s not going to do anything with jazz hands, but he’ll do everything you want, including block. He’ll make a fabulous No. 2 option.

26. DT DaVon Hamilton, Ohio State

He might be a wanted man early on Friday. Only two defensive tackles – Derrick Brown and Javon Kinlaw – were selected, and Hamilton is a different type. He’s the big body you work around – some defensive coordinator will want him as the team’s anchor.

25. LB Anfernee Jennings, Alabama

While his final year actually turned out to be solid, he still never blew up into the devastating pass rusher it seemed like he’d be. The top 20 overall talent and tools are there to take a no-risk flier in the late second round.

24. RB Cam Akers, Florida State

There’s a real chance he’ll turn out to be one of the draft’s biggest steals. He never had any room to work at Florida State, and there’s a shot he blows up now that he gets to operate behind an NFL offensive front.

23. S Ashtyn Davis, Cal

The NFL is dogging the position, not the man when it comes to safeties. There’s no real knock on Davis other than that he played a position that doesn’t get any love. He’s as good a tackling defensive back as there is in the draft.

22. DE Raekwon Davis, Alabama

You’re not going to get a bajillion sacks, but he’s an Alabama defense lineman – he’s big, he’s sound, and he’ll bring everything in the toolbox as an instant factor in the rotation.

21. QB Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma

This is going to be fun. At some point around the mid-50s, someone will hit that moment when it’ll be time to take the home run cut. He might not be a perfect NFL passing fit, but with a creative offensive coordinator, Hurts might just find a role.

