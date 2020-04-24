2020 NFL Draft: 10 Best Prop Bet Predictions Day Two

What ten prop bets appear to be the best options on the board in the second round and beyond for the 2020 NFL Draft?

And the ten 2020 NFL Draft prop bets that appear to be a wee bit favorable on Day Two in terms of three things, 1) value, 2) value and 3) value are …

All lines come from BetMGM.

10. Position of LA Rams First Drafted Player

BetMGM latest line: Offense -110, Defense -110

PICK: Offense

They need to load up with more help on the defensive line, and the back seven needs a boost, but they they have the 57th and 84th picks after the first selection at the 52. One of the star running backs – Jonathan Taylor, D’Andre Swift, JK Dobbins – will drop down to middle of the second round, but all you need is to hit the offensive side.

9. Who’ll Be Drafted Earlier, D’Andre Swift or Jonathan Taylor

BetMGM latest line: Swift -334, Taylor +250

PICK: Jonathan Taylor

This is such a wacky draft for running backs – LSU’s Clyde Edwards-Helaire was the only one to go in the first round, and he went with the last pick – that it’s all depending on needs. Swift might be considered the No. 1 running back on the board, but Taylor is more of the workhorse. This is strictly a value play for Taylor with the +250.

8. Position of Houston Texans First Drafted Player

BetMGM latest line: Offense +125, Defense -152

PICK: Offense

The Texans don’t have a whole lot of early picks and has to make the most of whatever is there at the 40. Yes, they need to deal with the defensive line first – and that’s where the value should be – but some good running backs will be available and a slew of decent offensive linemen will be hanging around. They’ll likely go D, but the value is on the O.

7. Position of Buffalo Bills First Drafted Player

BetMGM latest line: Offense +125, Defense -152

PICK: Offense

Of course mock drafts are mostly guesses no matter what, but this is really a shot in the dark. The problem is that Buffalo doesn’t really need anything except an upgrade talent level across the board – it can go best player available. It’ll likely work on its defensive line with its first pick in the draft at the 54 overall, but the value is for the pick on offense.

6. Position of Indianapolis Colts First Drafted Player

BetMGM latest line: Offense -176, Defense +145

PICK: Defense

The Colts can get their needs met for more receiving help when they draft again at the 44. The value is on the defensive side at the 34, and they need to help the secondary. The cornerbacks are deep, Alabama S Xavier McKinney and TCU DT Ross Blacklock have to go somewhere in the first five picks in the second round, and the value is there on the defense.

NEXT: Top Five NFL Draft Prop Bets Day Two