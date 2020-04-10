10 Best 2020 NFL Draft Position Prop Bet Predictions

What ten position prop bets appear to be the best options and the best picks going into the 2020 NFL Draft? Here you go. Enjoy.

CFN Podcast: How Many QBs Will Go In 1st Round?

Pete Fiutak and Nick Shepkowski dive deep on whether or not five might be picked on Day One.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews | @PeteFiutak

CFN 2020 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings

from the college perspective …

QB | RB | WR | TE | OT | OG & C

DE | DT | LB | CB | Safeties

Greatest NFL Draft Picks From Each School

ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC

32 Greatest Draft Picks of All-Time

Full 2020 NFL Draft Order

CFN Top 106 Player Rankings (1st 3 rounds)

And the ten 2020 NFL Draft position prop bets that appear to be a wee bit favorable in terms of three thins, 1) value, 2) value and 3) value are …

All lines come from BetMGM.

PICK: Javon Kinlaw +180

We’re all assuming that Chase Young is a mortal lock to be the first defensive lineman taken – he’s a +1800, by the way – but Auburn DT Derrick Brown is being thrown out there as a possible top ten overall pick, and potentially even top five. The problem is the value – he’s a -323 to be the second D lineman selected.

South Carolina’s Javon Kinlaw has a bigger upside, better tools, and is a bigger shot for the start. He’s not a fantastic value, but at +180, there’s at least a bit more of a boost if you get it right.

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

PICK: Grant Delpit, +210

It’s very, very possible that Delpit is a better safety than Alabama’s Xavier McKinney. McKinney is the overwhelming favorite to be the first safety off the board – he’s a -304 – but there’s no fun or value in that. It only takes one team to like Delpit, who was a possible top ten overall prospect before last season began.

Jeremy Chinn of Southern Illinois (+700) and Lenoir-Rhyne’s Kyle Dugger (+3300) have the best tools of any safety in the draft, but that’s taking a massive chance on fantastic value.

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

CFN in 60: 2020 Top Five Overall Prospects



PICK: Tua Tagovailoa +900

It’s going to be Joe Burrow to Cincinnati to kick it all off, but … go ahead with a total shot for the stars at +900.

Burrow is a -10000 value for the 1st quarterback drafted, but if you want to get crazy, it’s possible the Bengals could trade down. It’s not totally insane to think that they might like Tagovailoa better.

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

PICK: Mekhi Becton +500

Welcome to the theme across this whole piece – never underestimate what NFL teams think of guys with freakish tools and abilities. To be warned, there’s a better 1st Offensive Lineman Drafted pick to be had, but Louisville’s Mekhi Becton is the best value shot.

Georgia’s Andrew Thomas at +750 isn’t bad, but there are three O lineman – Alabama’s Jedrick Wills, Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs, and Becton – who are all in the same bag. Pick one out, and you might have the right guy. The 365-pound Becton is a great value at what appears to be a 30% shot.

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

PICK: Jordan Love +3500

Value, value, value.

It’s the one big question that no one seems to have a handle on – how do teams rank the top quarterbacks? Everyone’s being more coy than usual about this, and there’s a deafening silence when it comes to Utah State’s Jordan Love.

If we’re all in agreement that Joe Burrow is the first quarterback gone, how much is everyone worrying about Tua Tagovailoa’s hip? No, really, how big of a concern is it for a top five overall pick? He’s at -139 to be the second quarterback taken.

Justin Herbert is the stand up double of a call at +100. This might be a case of We Should’ve Seen It Coming – someone trades heaven and earth to move up to get him. However, at +3500, Love is an interesting call if someone sees something they really, really like.

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

NEXT: The Top Five 2020 NFL Draft Position Prop Bets