Wisconsin vs. Indiana Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Wisconsin vs. Indiana college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Wisconsin vs. Indiana Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 7

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Assembly Hall, Bloomington, IN

Network: ESPN

Wisconsin (20-10) vs. Indiana (19-11) Game Preview

Why Wisconsin Will Win

Just when it seemed like this was going to be a lost season or the Badgers, they went on a run of seven straight wins to shoot to the top of the Big Ten standings. Win, and they’ll at least share a piece of the regular season conference championship.

The shooting has kicked in, the defense has become air-tight against three-point shooters, and it’s Wisconsin – turnovers aren’t happening.

As is, Indiana is miserable from the outside and they’re dead last in the Big Ten in turnovers. It’s a sloppy team that can’t hit the three – that’s in Wisconsin’s wheelhouse.

Why Indiana Will Win

Indiana should be just fine in the NCAA Tournament mix, but it lost two of its last three games, and it could be in big trouble with a bad loss and a poor performance in the Big Ten Tournament.

For all of the good things the Badgers do, they don’t rebound all that well and should have problems on the inside. At home, the Hoosiers should ramp up the intensity, the defense should be solid enough to keep this close, and they’ll hit everything from the line.

IU leads the Big Ten in free throw attempts. Wisconsin doesn’t get to the line, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Wisconsin hits its free throws, and Indiana doesn’t.

In a groove, the Badgers are making the plays needed in key late stretches, they’re hitting the clutch shots, and they’re playing relatively loose and free. Indiana has won its last three games at home, but it’s going to struggle on the line.

Wisconsin vs. Indiana Prediction, Line

Wisconsin 68, Indiana 64

