Villanova vs. Seton Hall Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Villanova vs. Seton Hall college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Villanova vs. Seton Hall Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, March 4

Game Time: 8:30 ET

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

Venue: Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

Network: FS1

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Villanova (22-7) vs. Seton Hall (21-7) Game Preview

If want in on this week’s games, sign up with BetMGM

Why Villanova Will Win

When the Wildcats are on from the outside, it’s all but over.

Why did they lose to Providence? They only hit 5-of-30 from three. When they make 35% or more from the outside, they’re 14-1 on the season, and that includes when they hit 33% in the loss to Seton Hall a few weeks ago.

Seton Hall is decent defensively, but it’s 1-3 in its last four games when teams connect on 35% or more of their threes. In other words, Villanova needs to be Villanova and get hot from the outside right away.

Winning the turnover battle would be nice, too – Villanova doesn’t give the ball away, and Seton Hall does. But …

Why Seton Hall Will Win

Besides doing a decent job of stopping the Wildcats from the outside, how did Seton Hall win the first meeting? It owned the boards.

If Villanova is hitting, there aren’t a ton of rebounding chances – duh – but the it is off, the Pirates have to pounce on every opportunity. It can’t allow second chance points, and they did a great job of that in the win.

This isn’t a dominant team on the boards, but it has to clean up everything again, it has to do its part to block enough shots to matter – it leads the Big East – and it has keep pace from the field.

What’s Going To Happen

Seton Hall got Villanova the first time, but it’ll flip around this time.

Coming off the miserable performance against Providence, the Wildcats are going to bounce back in a big way with just a good stretch in the second half to pull away on the road.

Villanova vs. Seton Hall Prediction, Line

Villanova 76, Seton Hall 73

Bet on this with BetMGM, or for latest line

COMING, o/u: COMING

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

– Get Tickets For This Game

Must See Rating: 4

5: Fantasy baseball

1: Actual baseball

NFL Combine: Notre Dame's Chase Claypool Tests Into Elite Company