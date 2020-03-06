Villanova vs. Georgetown Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Villanova vs. Georgetown college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Villanova vs. Georgetown Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 7

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

Network: FOX

Villanova (23-7) vs. Georgetown (15-15) Game Preview

Why Villanova Will Win

Georgetown is bad at college basketball at the moment.

It’s had a rough season overall, but it’s fallen off the map with a five-game losing streak including a few ugly blowouts along the way. The defense isn’t slowing down anyone from the outside, and that’s right in the Villanova wheelhouse.

The Wildcats bounced back from a lousy performance against Providence by wrecking Seton Hall, hitting over half of their shots and over 40% from three.

If they get going early, forget it.

Why Georgetown Will Win

Yeah, it’s been a rough run for the Hoyas, but they’ve also been on the road for three of their last four games and pushed Xavier hard in a tough loss last week.

Keeping the ball moving is a must – Villanova doesn’t do a lot to take the ball away – and it can hit from three, too. The Cats have a decent defense on the outside, but it’s not a wall.

If Georgetown can get hot right away from the outside, and if it can own the glass when Villanova actually does miss, it should be able to keep the game close in the final home game of the season.

What’s Going To Happen

Villanova won 80-66 back in mid-January by ripping it up from three in a red hot second half. Georgetown will keep this just close enough to make it competitive, but it won’t have enough offensively to overcome one big VU run to pull off the upset.

Villanova vs. Georgetown Prediction, Line

Villanova 82, Georgetown 73

