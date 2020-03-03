ULM football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.

ULM Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 5 Cal Poly

Sept. 12 OPEN DATE

Sept. 19 Texas State

Sept. 26 at Georgia

Oct. 3 Georgia Southern

Oct. 10 at Liberty

Oct. 17 at Troy

Oct. 22 at South Alabama

Oct. 31 Appalachian State

Nov. 7 at Georgia State

Nov. 14 at Arkansas State

Nov. 21 at Arkansas

Nov. 28 Louisiana

Sun Belt East Teams Missed: Coastal Carolina

ULM Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

7-5: The Warhawks beat Georgia Southern for a 3-1 start before going on the road for three straight games. They win two of the three away games against Liberty, Troy and South Alabama, and survive the ugly stretch that keeps on going with a win at Arkansas State. The West is there for the taking in the regular season finale against Louisiana, and they pull it off.

ULM Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

3-9: ULM can’t handle the road. It starts out well, but with six road games in seven weeks, and Appalachian State in the middle, there’s a disastrous run of losses that end any bowl hopes. Getting dropped by Louisiana in the regular season finale ends things with a crashing thud.

ULM Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the ULM football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Sept. 26 at Georgia

2. Nov. 21 at Arkansas

3. Oct. 31 Appalachian State

4. Nov. 14 at Arkansas State

5. Nov. 28 Louisiana

6. Oct. 3 Georgia Southern

7. Nov. 7 at Georgia State

8. Oct. 17 at Troy

9. Oct. 10 at Liberty

10. Oct. 22 at South Alabama

11. Sept. 19 Texas State

12. Sept. 5 Cal Poly