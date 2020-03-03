Troy football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.

Troy Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 5 Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Sept. 12 at UMass

Sept. 19 NC State

Sept. 26 OPEN DATE

Oct. 3 at South Alabama

Oct. 8 Texas State

Oct. 17 ULM

Oct. 24 Georgia State

Oct. 31 at Arkansas State

Nov. 7 at Georgia Southern

Nov. 14 Coastal Carolina

Nov. 21 at Tennessee

Nov. 28 at Appalachian State

Sun Belt West Teams Missed: Louisiana

Troy Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

9-3: The Trojans take advantage of not having to play Louisiana from the West, and they roll through the first part of the Sun Belt schedule after starting out 2-1 with wins over Arkansas-Pine Bluff and UMass. The second half of the season is tougher, but they beat Georgia State, and Coastal Carolina, and take the division with an upset win at Appalachian State to close out the regular season.

Troy Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

4-8: A loss at South Alabama makes things rough to start the Sun Belt season, and losses on the road to Arkansas State and Georgia Southern makes going bowling a bit of a task. A loss at home to ULM and/or Georgia State is a killer with four road games in the final five weeks. Te Trojans loss all of the late away games.

Get Troy Tickets for the 2020 season with TicketCity

Troy Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Troy football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Nov. 21 at Tennessee

2. Sept. 19 NC State

3. Nov. 28 at Appalachian State

4. Oct. 31 at Arkansas State

5. Nov. 7 at Georgia Southern

6. Oct. 24 Georgia State

7. Oct. 17 ULM

8. Oct. 3 at South Alabama

9. Nov. 14 Coastal Carolina

10. Oct. 8 Texas State

11. Sept. 12 at UMass

12. Sept. 5 Arkansas-Pine Bluff