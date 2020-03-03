Texas State football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.

Texas State Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 5 SMU

Sept. 12 UTSA

Sept. 19 at ULM

Sept. 26 Ohio

Oct. 3 at New Mexico State

Oct. 8 at Troy

Oct. 17 at South Alabama

Oct. 24 OPEN DATE

Oct. 31 Louisiana

Nov. 7 Appalachian State

Nov. 14 at Georgia Southern

Nov. 21 Arkansas State

Nov. 28 Coastal Carolina

Sun Belt East Teams Missed: Georgia State

Texas State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

6-6: The Bobcats beat UTSA and Ohio at home for a decent September, and then comes the win at New Mexico State to bring a little hope to get to six wins. They get better as the season goes on, beating South Alabama on the road, and wins one of the three home dates against Louisiana, Appalachian State and Arkansas State. Four of the last five games are at home, and it ends with a win over Coastal Carolina.

Texas State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

2-10: Early losses become too much to overcome. The Bobcats lose to UTSA and Ohio, can’t get by ULM on the road, and it takes an upset to pull off a win in the middle of the season. Even with the great home run to close things out, the wins aren’t there against the Sun Belt big boys.

Get Texas State Tickets for the 2020 season with TicketCity

Texas State Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Texas State football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Nov. 7 Appalachian State

2. Oct. 31 Louisiana

3. Sept. 5 SMU

4. Nov. 14 at Georgia Southern

5. Oct. 8 at Troy

6. Nov. 21 Arkansas State

7. Sept. 26 Ohio

8. Sept. 19 at ULM

9. Oct. 17 at South Alabama

10. Nov. 28 Coastal Carolina

11. Sept. 12 UTSA

12. Oct. 3 at New Mexico State