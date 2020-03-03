Texas State football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.
Texas State Football Schedule 2020
Sept. 5 SMU
Sept. 12 UTSA
Sept. 19 at ULM
Sept. 26 Ohio
Oct. 3 at New Mexico State
Oct. 8 at Troy
Oct. 17 at South Alabama
Oct. 24 OPEN DATE
Oct. 31 Louisiana
Nov. 7 Appalachian State
Nov. 14 at Georgia Southern
Nov. 21 Arkansas State
Nov. 28 Coastal Carolina
Sun Belt East Teams Missed: Georgia State
Texas State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario
6-6: The Bobcats beat UTSA and Ohio at home for a decent September, and then comes the win at New Mexico State to bring a little hope to get to six wins. They get better as the season goes on, beating South Alabama on the road, and wins one of the three home dates against Louisiana, Appalachian State and Arkansas State. Four of the last five games are at home, and it ends with a win over Coastal Carolina.
Texas State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario
2-10: Early losses become too much to overcome. The Bobcats lose to UTSA and Ohio, can’t get by ULM on the road, and it takes an upset to pull off a win in the middle of the season. Even with the great home run to close things out, the wins aren’t there against the Sun Belt big boys.
Get Texas State Tickets for the 2020 season with TicketCity
Texas State Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest
2020 preseason ranking of the Texas State football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.
Comments