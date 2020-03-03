South Alabama football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.

South Alabama Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 5 at Southern Miss

Sept. 12 Grambling State

Sept. 19 at Florida

Sept. 26 UAB

Oct. 3 Troy

Oct. 10 OPEN DATE

Oct. 17 Texas State

Oct. 22 ULM

Oct. 31 at Georgia Southern

Nov. 7 at Coastal Carolina

Nov. 14 at Louisiana

Nov. 21 Georgia State

Nov. 28 at Arkansas State

Sun Belt East Teams Missed: Appalachian State

South Alabama Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

7-5: The Jaguars do well at home over the first half of the season, beating Grambling State, UAB, Troy and Texas State for a nice run, and takes advantage of a five-week stretch of not leaving home with a win over ULM. The second half is brutal, but they get bowl eligible with wins in two of the four road games over the late stretch.

South Alabama Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

3-9: There’s nothing happening on the road. Southern Miss, Florida, Georgia Southern, Louisiana and Arkansas State are all losses, and Coastal Carolina is a toss up. The Jaguars can’t beat Troy or Georgia State at home, and it’s another ugly final record.

Get South Alabama Tickets for the 2020 season with TicketCity

South Alabama Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the South Alabama football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Sept. 19 at Florida

2. Nov. 14 at Louisiana

3. Nov. 28 at Arkansas State

4. Oct. 31 at Georgia Southern

5. Sept. 5 at Southern Miss

6. Nov. 21 Georgia State

7. Sept. 26 UAB

8. Oct. 3 Troy

9. Oct. 22 ULM

10. Nov. 7 at Coastal Carolina

11. Oct. 17 Texas State

12. Sept. 12 Grambling State