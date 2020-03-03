South Alabama football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.
South Alabama Football Schedule 2020
Sept. 5 at Southern Miss
Sept. 12 Grambling State
Sept. 19 at Florida
Sept. 26 UAB
Oct. 3 Troy
Oct. 10 OPEN DATE
Oct. 17 Texas State
Oct. 22 ULM
Oct. 31 at Georgia Southern
Nov. 7 at Coastal Carolina
Nov. 14 at Louisiana
Nov. 21 Georgia State
Nov. 28 at Arkansas State
Sun Belt East Teams Missed: Appalachian State
South Alabama Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario
7-5: The Jaguars do well at home over the first half of the season, beating Grambling State, UAB, Troy and Texas State for a nice run, and takes advantage of a five-week stretch of not leaving home with a win over ULM. The second half is brutal, but they get bowl eligible with wins in two of the four road games over the late stretch.
South Alabama Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario
3-9: There’s nothing happening on the road. Southern Miss, Florida, Georgia Southern, Louisiana and Arkansas State are all losses, and Coastal Carolina is a toss up. The Jaguars can’t beat Troy or Georgia State at home, and it’s another ugly final record.
Get South Alabama Tickets for the 2020 season with TicketCity
South Alabama Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest
2020 preseason ranking of the South Alabama football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.
Comments