Seton Hall vs. Creighton Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Seton Hall vs. Creighton college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Seton Hall vs. Creighton Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 7

Game Time: 2:30 ET

Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha, NE

Network: FOX

Seton Hall (21-8) vs. Creighton (23-7) Game Preview

Why Seton Hall Will Win

Seton Hall has the offense to handle everything the Bluejays will crank up – this will be a back-and-forth fight – but it has a defense, too.

The key is to make Creighton as one-dimensional as possible by making them keep firing away from the outside. It can do that – and it’s one of the best teams in the country from three – but as long as the Pirates are cleaning up everything on the defensive boards, they’ll stay alive on the road.

They gave up 11 offensive rebounds in the first game, and that can’t happen again. Creighton averages just eight offensive boards per game. Keep it to that, and Seton Hall can flip the script, because …

Why Creighton Will Win

Creighton won the first matchup a few weeks ago by coming through late in a dead-even game. It was a wee bit better from three, and that was enough to get out alive on the road in the 87-82 battle.

The Bluejays continue to move the ball around better than anyone in the Big East, it doesn’t make a whole slew of mistakes, and it’s still the best-shooting team in the conference.

Seton Hall doesn’t rebound well enough to beat the Bluejays too badly on the boards – if at all – and it’s going to take a lot to keep up in another shootout.

Creighton is better equipped – especially at home – to keep the offensive pressure on.

What’s Going To Happen

Creighton got the job done on the road the first time around, and now it’ll pull off the win at home.

It’ll be another firefight that should be dead even for most of the way, and once again, Creighton’s outside shooting will be just enough to pull off the win. This will be a blast.

Seton Hall vs. Creighton Prediction, Line

Creighton 89, Seton Hall 84

