SEC Tournament Basketball Fearless Predictions, Game Previews: First Round

Georgia vs. Ole Miss, Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt college basketball fearless predictions and SEC Tournament game previews.

– Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt

Georgia vs. Ole Miss Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, March 11

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

Venue: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Network: SEC Network

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Georgia (15-16) vs. Ole Miss (15-16) Game Preview

If want in on this week’s games, sign up with BetMGM

What’s Going To Happen

Ole Miss had no problems with Georgia in their only meeting – a 70-60 win in late January. However, a rough finishing kick losing five of their last seven games took the year in the wrong direction.

Georgia started 10-3 and last 12 of its last 17 games in a wildly inconsistent season.

Defense is a massive problem for the Bulldogs. They allow 76 points per game, give up way too many easy points, and turn the ball over and over again. They can hit the offensive boards, but that’s partly because they get a whole lot of chances of their misses.

The Rebels won the first game by hitting from three and going up with just about every key shot to stay ahead. They can defend – especially from three. Georgia can’t.

Georgia vs. Ole Miss Prediction, Line

Ole Miss 84, Georgia 77

Bet on this with BetMGM, or for latest line

Ole Miss -3, o/u: 144

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

– Get Tickets For This Game

Must See Rating: 2