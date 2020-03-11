SEC Tournament Basketball Fearless Predictions, Game Previews: First Round

Georgia vs. Ole Miss, Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt college basketball fearless predictions and SEC Tournament game previews.
Georgia vs. Ole Miss Broadcast
Date: Wednesday, March 11
Game Time: 7:00 ET
Venue: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN
Network: SEC Network
Georgia (15-16) vs. Ole Miss (15-16) Game Preview
What’s Going To Happen
Ole Miss had no problems with Georgia in their only meeting – a 70-60 win in late January. However, a rough finishing kick losing five of their last seven games took the year in the wrong direction.
Georgia started 10-3 and last 12 of its last 17 games in a wildly inconsistent season.
Defense is a massive problem for the Bulldogs. They allow 76 points per game, give up way too many easy points, and turn the ball over and over again. They can hit the offensive boards, but that’s partly because they get a whole lot of chances of their misses.
The Rebels won the first game by hitting from three and going up with just about every key shot to stay ahead. They can defend – especially from three. Georgia can’t.
Georgia vs. Ole Miss Prediction, Line
Ole Miss 84, Georgia 77
Ole Miss -3, o/u: 144
ATS Confidence out of 5: 4
