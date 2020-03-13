SEC Football Basketball School Rankings: Hoops and Helmets 2019-2020

Which SEC schools had the best and worst years in the two major sports – football and men’s basketball? Which fan bases got the glory, and which ones didn’t have any fun?

Contact @PeteFiutak

On the field and court – whose fans had the most fun?

Of course every school has sports outside of the big two that matter and generate revenue, but when it comes to what athletic departments need, it’s really all about college football and men’s basketball.

Which SEC schools had the best and worst seasons?

Here’s how these rankings work.

1) The top-ranked schools with teams that went to a bowl game and would’ve played in the NCAA Tournament.

2) The next group had stronger football seasons and were okay in basketball. The superstar basketball schools get credit, but football is football, especially in the SEC. Football is the bigger revenue generator.

3) One or the other. Usually there’s a disparity with one good season in one sport an a clunker in the other. It’s sort of a catch-all before …

4) The disasters. No bowl game, there wouldn’t have been a trip to the NCAA Tournament, no fun.

The worst-to-best SEC schools in 2019-2020 in college football and college basketball …

SEC Hoops and Helmets: Losers In Both Sports

These schools suffered the indignity of failing to come up with a winning season in either of the two major sports. The fans didn’t get to have any fun.

14. Vanderbilt

Football: 3-9 overall, 1-7 in conference, 7th in SEC East

Basketball: 11-21 overall, 3-15 in conference, 14th in SEC

How Were The Football/Basketball Seasons? The football team never got anything going. There was a close win over a sleepy Missouri team, and that was about it with no offense and blowout loss after blowout loss.

Football was bad, but basketball was worse. At least the Commodores didn’t finish dead last in the conference in football. The hoops side finally won two SEC game in the final three, but overall it lost 17 of its last 20 games.

13. Ole Miss

Football: 4-8 overall, 2-6 in conference, 6th in SEC West

Basketball: 15-17 overall, 6-12 in conference, 12th in SEC

How Were The Football/Basketball Seasons? The basketball team started out well and crashed badly. Just when there was a chance to pivot – at 13-11 on a three-game winning streak – it all went wrong with six losses in the final eight games.

While the bad football season led to landing Lane Kiffin, getting there was rough. Losing five games in the last six was rough enough, but the way it dropped the Egg Bowl at Mississippi State – the peeing dog antics and missed extra point – made it uglier.