SEC Bowl Projections: 2020-2021 Spring Version

CollegeFootballNews.com SEC bowl projections: 2020 spring version

2020-2021 SEC Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Predictions

Games listed alphabetically until all the dates are announced

Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl

Date Coming

ESPN

NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Big 12 vs. SEC

Spring Projection: TCU vs. Tennessee

Last Season: Texas A&M 24, Oklahoma State 21

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Date Coming

ESPN

Liberty Bowl, Memphis, TN

Big 12 vs. SEC

Spring Projection: Baylor vs. Mississippi State

Last Season: Navy 20, Kansas State 17

Belk Bowl

Date Coming

ESPN

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

ACC vs. SEC

Spring Projection: Virginia vs. South Carolina

Last Season: Kentucky 37, Virginia Tech 30

Outback Bowl

Wednesday, January 1

1:00 ET, ESPN

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Big Ten vs. SEC

Spring Projection: Michigan vs. Auburn

Last Season: Minnesota 31, Auburn 24

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Date Coming

ESPN

EverBank Field, Jacksonville, FL

ACC vs. SEC

Spring Projection: North Carolina vs. Missouri

Last Season: Tennessee 23, Indiana 22

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

Date Coming

ESPN

Legion Field, Birmingham, AL

American Athletic (or ACC) vs. SEC

Spring Projection: Memphis vs. Ole Miss

Last Season: Cincinnati 38, Boston College 6

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Date Coming

ESPN

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Big Ten vs. SEC

Spring Projection: Minnesota vs. Kentucky

Last Season: Louisville 38, Mississippi State 28

VRBO Citrus Bowl

Friday, January 1

1:00 ET, ESPN

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Big Ten vs. SEC

Spring Projection: Wisconsin vs. LSU

Last Season: Alabama 35, Michigan 16

GoodYear Cotton Bowl Classic

Wednesday, December 30

ESPN

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

New Year’s Six at-large vs. New Year’s Six at-large

Spring Projection: Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M

Last Season: Penn State 53, Memphis 39

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Friday, January 1

ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

New Year’s Six at-large vs. New Year’s Six at-large

Spring Projection: Florida vs. Notre Dame

Last Season: LSU 63, Oklahoma 28

2020-2021 College Football Playoff Projection and Schedule

Rose Bowl

Friday, January 1

5:00 ET, ESPN

Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

CFP at-large vs. CFP at-large

Spring Projection: Ohio State vs. Georgia

Last Season: Oregon 28, Wisconsin 27

AllState Sugar Bowl

Friday, January 1

8:45 ET, ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, New Orleans, LA

CFP at-large vs. CFP at-large

Spring Projection: Clemson vs. Alabama

Last Season: Georgia 26, Baylor 14

College Football Playoff National Championship

Monday, January 11

8:00 ET, ESPN

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

CFP vs. CFP

Spring Projection: Ohio State vs. Alabama

Last Season: LSU 42, Clemson 25