SEC Bowl Projections: 2020-2021 Spring Version

CollegeFootballNews.com SEC bowl projections: 2020 spring version
2020-2021 SEC Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Predictions
– Future College Football Playoff Sites & Dates
– All of the 2020-2021 bowl tie-ins
Games listed alphabetically until all the dates are announced
Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl
Date Coming
ESPN
NRG Stadium, Houston, TX
Big 12 vs. SEC
Spring Projection: TCU vs. Tennessee
Last Season: Texas A&M 24, Oklahoma State 21
AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Date Coming
ESPN
Liberty Bowl, Memphis, TN
Big 12 vs. SEC
Spring Projection: Baylor vs. Mississippi State
Last Season: Navy 20, Kansas State 17
Belk Bowl
Date Coming
ESPN
Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
ACC vs. SEC
Spring Projection: Virginia vs. South Carolina
Last Season: Kentucky 37, Virginia Tech 30
Outback Bowl
Wednesday, January 1
1:00 ET, ESPN
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
Big Ten vs. SEC
Spring Projection: Michigan vs. Auburn
Last Season: Minnesota 31, Auburn 24
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Date Coming
ESPN
EverBank Field, Jacksonville, FL
ACC vs. SEC
Spring Projection: North Carolina vs. Missouri
Last Season: Tennessee 23, Indiana 22
TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
Date Coming
ESPN
Legion Field, Birmingham, AL
American Athletic (or ACC) vs. SEC
Spring Projection: Memphis vs. Ole Miss
Last Season: Cincinnati 38, Boston College 6
TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Date Coming
ESPN
Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN
Big Ten vs. SEC
Spring Projection: Minnesota vs. Kentucky
Last Season: Louisville 38, Mississippi State 28
VRBO Citrus Bowl
Friday, January 1
1:00 ET, ESPN
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL
Big Ten vs. SEC
Spring Projection: Wisconsin vs. LSU
Last Season: Alabama 35, Michigan 16
GoodYear Cotton Bowl Classic
Wednesday, December 30
ESPN
AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
New Year’s Six at-large vs. New Year’s Six at-large
Spring Projection: Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M
Last Season: Penn State 53, Memphis 39
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Friday, January 1
ESPN
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
New Year’s Six at-large vs. New Year’s Six at-large
Spring Projection: Florida vs. Notre Dame
Last Season: LSU 63, Oklahoma 28
2020-2021 College Football Playoff Projection and Schedule
Rose Bowl
Friday, January 1
5:00 ET, ESPN
Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA
CFP at-large vs. CFP at-large
Spring Projection: Ohio State vs. Georgia
Last Season: Oregon 28, Wisconsin 27
AllState Sugar Bowl
Friday, January 1
8:45 ET, ESPN
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, New Orleans, LA
CFP at-large vs. CFP at-large
Spring Projection: Clemson vs. Alabama
Last Season: Georgia 26, Baylor 14
College Football Playoff National Championship
Monday, January 11
8:00 ET, ESPN
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL
CFP vs. CFP
Spring Projection: Ohio State vs. Alabama
Last Season: LSU 42, Clemson 25
