SEC Bowl Projections: 2020-2021 Spring Version

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

CollegeFootballNews.com SEC bowl projections: 2020 spring version

2020-2021 SEC Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Predictions

Future College Football Playoff Sites & Dates
All of the 2020-2021 bowl tie-ins

Games listed alphabetically until all the dates are announced 

Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl

Date Coming
ESPN
NRG Stadium, Houston, TX
Big 12 vs. SEC
Spring Projection: TCU vs. Tennessee
Last Season: Texas A&M 24, Oklahoma State 21

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Date Coming
ESPN
Liberty Bowl, Memphis, TN
Big 12 vs. SEC 
Spring Projection: Baylor vs. Mississippi State
Last Season: Navy 20, Kansas State 17

Belk Bowl

Date Coming
ESPN
Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
ACC vs. SEC
Spring Projection: Virginia vs. South Carolina 
Last Season: Kentucky 37, Virginia Tech 30

Outback Bowl

Wednesday, January 1
1:00 ET, ESPN
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
Big Ten vs. SEC
Spring Projection: Michigan vs. Auburn
Last Season: Minnesota 31, Auburn 24

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Date Coming
ESPN
EverBank Field, Jacksonville, FL
ACC vs. SEC
Spring Projection: North Carolina vs. Missouri
Last Season: Tennessee 23, Indiana 22

CFN in 60: Spring College Football Playoff Projections

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

Date Coming
ESPN
Legion Field, Birmingham, AL
American Athletic (or ACC) vs. SEC 
Spring Projection: Memphis vs. Ole Miss 
Last Season: Cincinnati 38, Boston College 6

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Date Coming
ESPN
Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN
Big Ten vs. SEC
Spring Projection: Minnesota vs. Kentucky
Last Season: Louisville 38, Mississippi State 28

VRBO Citrus Bowl

Friday, January 1
1:00 ET, ESPN
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL
Big Ten vs. SEC
Spring Projection: Wisconsin vs. LSU
Last Season: Alabama 35, Michigan 16

GoodYear Cotton Bowl Classic

Wednesday, December 30
ESPN
AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
New Year’s Six at-large vs. New Year’s Six at-large
Spring Projection: Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M
Last Season: Penn State 53, Memphis 39

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Friday, January 1
ESPN
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
New Year’s Six at-large vs. New Year’s Six at-large
Spring Projection: Florida vs. Notre Dame
Last Season: LSU 63, Oklahoma 28

2020-2021 College Football Playoff Projection and Schedule

Rose Bowl

Friday, January 1
5:00 ET, ESPN
Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA
CFP at-large vs. CFP at-large

Spring Projection: Ohio State vs. Georgia
Last Season: Oregon 28, Wisconsin 27

AllState Sugar Bowl

Friday, January 1
8:45 ET, ESPN
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, New Orleans, LA
CFP at-large vs. CFP at-large

Spring Projection: Clemson vs. Alabama 
Last Season: Georgia 26, Baylor 14

College Football Playoff National Championship

Monday, January 11
8:00 ET, ESPN
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL
CFP vs. CFP

Spring Projection: Ohio State vs. Alabama
Last Season: LSU 42, Clemson 25

