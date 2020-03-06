San Diego State vs. Boise State Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

San Diego State vs. Boise State college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

San Diego State vs. Boise State Broadcast

Date: Friday, March 6

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV

Network: CBS Sports Network

San Diego State (29-1) vs. Boise State (20-11) Game Preview

Why San Diego State Will Win

The first two times weren’t a problem.

The two played in mid-January with the Aztecs swarming from the start hitting just about everything from the field and forcing a slew of early turnovers. Boise State didn’t have any answers defensively.

A few weeks ago, the Aztecs were swarming from the start hitting just about everything from the field and forcing a slew of early turnovers. Boise State didn’t have any answers defensively.

The Broncos don’t have enough of a presence on the inside or enough blocks, and they don’t do enough to generate second-chance points. It San Diego State is able to hit the offensive boards when they’re not lighting it up from the outside, it gets very, very ugly.

Why Boise State Will Win

Boise State needs this to firmly get off the bubble. There’s going to be an intensity there that San Diego State might not have.

The Broncos showed up large on Thursday night with a win over UNLV to get here, surviving and advancing even though they were off from the outside and struggled to put the game away.

This is a good enough team from the outside to keep the momentum going and pull off the shocker if the O gets hot early. Overall, it’s a good-shooting team, it’s great at defending from three, and it doesn’t make a whole lot of mistakes. And …

What’s Going To Happen

It’s never easy to beat a team three times in a season. The rested Aztecs will start out struggling, but it’ll work its way back into the game with a good second half run.

The momentum will continue as the Aztec defense clamps down and forces a few extra mistakes to pull it out over a plucky Boise State effort.

San Diego State vs. Boise State Prediction, Line

San Diego State 77, Boise State 67

San Diego State -9, o/u: 134.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

