Penn State vs. Northwestern Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Penn State vs. Northwestern college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Penn State vs. Northwestern Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 7

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, IL

Network: BTN

Penn State (21-9) vs. Northwestern (7-22) Game Preview

Why Penn State Will Win

Northwestern doesn’t do enough offensively to keep up.

Penn State rolled in the first meeting a few weeks ago, winning 77-61 with a dominant first half and no issues throughout. Northwestern was miserable from three, Penn State was great on the boards, and it was a breather.

The Cats have the worst scoring offense in the Big Ten, there isn’t enough happening from the outside to get back in games, and there’s absolutely nothing happening on the boards.

As long as Penn State continues force steals and create mistakes, and as long as it’s able to steadily keep the scoring to rolling – get on the move, and NU can’t keep up – there won’t be any problems.

Why Northwestern Will Win

The Wildcats have to somehow slow the tempo down.

Penn State scores in bunches and likes to get into shootouts, but it’s not great from three, it commits a slew of fouls, and Northwestern doesn’t give the ball up enough to generate a ton of easy points.

Unlike the first meeting, not getting down fast is vital. It’s the final home game in a rough season, and it needs to hope for Penn State to be looking ahead a bit. However …

What’s Going To Happen

Penn State won’t be looking ahead at all after losing four of its last five games.

Northwestern will still be in the game by halftime, and then the drought will come. Penn State will go on a decent early second half run, will rebound all the misses from the outside, and won’t have any issues in the rematch.

Penn State vs. Northwestern Prediction, Line

Penn State 76, Northwestern 65

Must See Rating: 2

