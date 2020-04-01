Pac-12 Bowl Projections: 2020-2021 Spring Version

CollegeFootballNews.com Pac-12 bowl projections: 2020 spring version
2020-2021 Pac-12 Bowl Projections
Games listed alphabetically until all the dates are announced
LA Bowl
Date Coming
ESPN
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
Mountain West vs. Pac-12
Spring Projection: San Diego State vs. Arizona State
Last Season: First Bowl in 2020
Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl
Date Coming
ESPN
Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas, NV
Big Ten vs. Pac-12
Spring Projection: Iowa vs. Utah
Last Season: Washington 38, Boise State 7
Redbox Bowl
Date Coming
FOX
Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA
Big Ten vs. Pac-12
Spring Projection: Indiana vs. Stanford
Last Season: Cal 35, Illinois 20
San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl
Date Coming
FOX
SDCCU Stadium, San Diego, CA
ACC vs. Pac-12
Spring Projection: Louisville vs. Washington
Last Season: Iowa 49, UAC 24
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
Thursday, December 30
CBS
Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, TX
ACC vs. Pac-12
Spring Projection: NC State vs. UCLA
Last Season: Arizona State 20, Florida State 14
Valero Alamo Bowl
Date Coming
ESPN
Alamodome, San Antonio, TX
Big 12 vs. Pac-12
Spring Projection: Texas vs. USC
Last Season: Texas 38, Utah 10
Walk-On’s Independence Bowl
Date Coming
ESPN
Independence Stadium, Shreveport, LA
Army vs. Pac-12
Spring Projection: Army vs. Cal
Last Season: Louisiana Tech 14, Miami 0
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
Saturday, January 2
ESPN
State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ
New Year’s Six at-large vs. New Year’s Six at-large
Spring Projection: Oregon vs. Penn State
Last Season: Clemson 29, Ohio State 23
