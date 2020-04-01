Pac-12 Bowl Projections: 2020-2021 Spring Version

CollegeFootballNews.com Pac-12 bowl projections: 2020 spring version

2020-2021 Pac-12 Bowl Projections

Games listed alphabetically until all the dates are announced

LA Bowl

Date Coming

ESPN

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Mountain West vs. Pac-12

Spring Projection: San Diego State vs. Arizona State

Last Season: First Bowl in 2020

Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl

Date Coming

ESPN

Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Spring Projection: Iowa vs. Utah

Last Season: Washington 38, Boise State 7

Redbox Bowl

Date Coming

FOX

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Spring Projection: Indiana vs. Stanford

Last Season: Cal 35, Illinois 20

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

Date Coming

FOX

SDCCU Stadium, San Diego, CA

ACC vs. Pac-12

Spring Projection: Louisville vs. Washington

Last Season: Iowa 49, UAC 24

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Thursday, December 30

CBS

Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, TX

ACC vs. Pac-12

Spring Projection: NC State vs. UCLA

Last Season: Arizona State 20, Florida State 14

Valero Alamo Bowl

Date Coming

ESPN

Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

Big 12 vs. Pac-12

Spring Projection: Texas vs. USC

Last Season: Texas 38, Utah 10

Walk-On’s Independence Bowl

Date Coming

ESPN

Independence Stadium, Shreveport, LA

Army vs. Pac-12

Spring Projection: Army vs. Cal

Last Season: Louisiana Tech 14, Miami 0

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

Saturday, January 2

ESPN

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

New Year’s Six at-large vs. New Year’s Six at-large

Spring Projection: Oregon vs. Penn State

Last Season: Clemson 29, Ohio State 23