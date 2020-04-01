Bowl Projections

Pac-12 Bowl Projections: 2020-2021 Spring Version

Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Pac-12 Bowl Projections: 2020-2021 Spring Version

Bowl Projections

Pac-12 Bowl Projections: 2020-2021 Spring Version

By 6 hours ago

By |

CollegeFootballNews.com Pac-12 bowl projections: 2020 spring version

2020-2021 Pac-12 Bowl Projections

Future College Football Playoff Sites & Dates
All of the 2020-2021 bowl tie-ins

Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Games listed alphabetically until all the dates are announced  

LA Bowl

Date Coming
ESPN
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
Mountain West vs. Pac-12
Spring Projection: San Diego State vs. Arizona State 
Last Season: First Bowl in 2020

Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl

Date Coming
ESPN
Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas, NV
Big Ten vs. Pac-12
Spring Projection: Iowa vs. Utah
Last Season: Washington 38, Boise State 7

Redbox Bowl

Date Coming
FOX
Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA
Big Ten vs. Pac-12
Spring Projection: Indiana vs. Stanford 
Last Season: Cal 35, Illinois 20

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

Date Coming
FOX
SDCCU Stadium, San Diego, CA
ACC vs. Pac-12
Spring Projection: Louisville vs. Washington
Last Season: Iowa 49, UAC 24

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Thursday, December 30
CBS
Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, TX
ACC vs. Pac-12
Spring Projection: NC State vs. UCLA
Last Season: Arizona State 20, Florida State 14

Valero Alamo Bowl

Date Coming
ESPN
Alamodome, San Antonio, TX
Big 12 vs. Pac-12
Spring Projection: Texas vs. USC
Last Season: Texas 38, Utah 10

Walk-On’s Independence Bowl

Date Coming
ESPN
Independence Stadium, Shreveport, LA
Army vs. Pac-12
Spring Projection: Army vs. Cal
Last Season: Louisiana Tech 14, Miami 0

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

Saturday, January 2
ESPN
State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ
New Year’s Six at-large vs. New Year’s Six at-large
Spring Projection: Oregon vs. Penn State 
Last Season: Clemson 29, Ohio State 23

, , , , , , , , , , 2020 Preview, Arizona, Arizona State, Bowl Projections, Bowls College Football Playoff, California, CFN, College Football Playoff Rankings, Colorado, News, Oregon, Oregon State, PAC-12, Stanford, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State

More CFN

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Bowl Projections
Home