Oregon vs. Stanford Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Oregon vs. Stanford college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Oregon vs. Stanford Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 7

Game Time: 11:00 pm ET

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

Venue: Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR

Network: FS1

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Oregon (23-7) vs. Stanford (20-10) Game Preview

If want in on this week’s games, sign up with BetMGM

Why Stanford Will Win

The Cardinal won 70-60 in the first meeting by doing a great job from the field, moving the ball around well, and blowing up in the second half with a big run.

This isn’t a great-shooting team, but it’s fantastic at stopping offenses from three – it leads the Pac-12 in three-point defense – and it’s strong at harassing everyone. Oregon leads the Pac-12 from three and was slowed down in the first meeting.

Offensively, the Cardinal don’t do a ton from three, but they hit just about everything.

Why Oregon Will Win

Stanford turns the ball over way too often, and Oregon is happy to provide the pressure to force the mistakes.

In the loss in the first game, it didn’t come up with enough turnovers and it didn’t hit enough from three – both were aberrations. It’s the best team in in the Pac-12 from the outside, and it can make things happen transition, too.

This isn’t a high-powered Stanford offense, so one big run should be enough at home to get by. The tables should be turned this time because …

What’s Going To Happen

Oregon will start hitting from outside early on, and it’ll generate the steals needed go on a scoring roll to have few problems.

The Cardinal might be playing well, but Oregon’s offense will be too good.

Oregon vs. Stanford Prediction, Line

Oregon 74, Stanford 66

Bet on this with BetMGM, or for latest line

Oregon -7.5, o/u: 133

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

– Get Tickets For This Game

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: Breaking Bad

1: The Wire