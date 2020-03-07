Ohio State vs. Michigan State Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Ohio State vs. Michigan State college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Ohio State vs. Michigan State Broadcast

Date: Sunday, March 8

Game Time: 4:30 ET

Venue: Breslin Center, East Lansing, MI

Network: CBS

Ohio State (21-9) vs. Michigan State (21-9) Game Preview

Why Ohio State Will Win

The Buckeyes have found their groove at just the right time.

They’ve won their last four and six of their last seven with the defense stepping up its play – it leads the Big Ten in scoring D. Combine that with the best three point shooting in the conference, and there’s a nice combination happening to come back when needed, and clamp down what it’s time.

Michigan State is playing well, but it doesn’t force a slew of takeaways, it gets hammered for too many fouls, and the defense isn’t quite up to its normal snuff. However …

Why Michigan State Will Win

No one the conference does a better job of moving the ball around, and no one in the Big Ten is better at hitting the boards.

Ohio State is an okay rebounding team, but it’s not nearly as good as it’ll need to be against an MSU team that doesn’t allow second chance points.

More importantly in a game like this, the Spartans are fantastic at defending from three. Force the Buckeyes to be just a bit off from the outside, get the rebound, come up with defensive stop after defensive stop.

What’s Going To Happen

Michigan State can’t win the Big Ten regular season championship outright, but it can take a piece of it with a win.

Ohio State is playing well, but the Spartans appear to have finally been able to fix the glitches and the focus problems that made the first part of February so disastrous.

It’ll be a 40-minute fight, but MSU’s ability on the boards will be just enough to get out alive.

Ohio State vs. Michigan State Prediction, Line

Michigan State 73, Ohio State 68

Must See Rating: 4

