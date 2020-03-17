NFL Quarterback Free Agents, Draft, All 32 Week 1 Starters Will Be ...

Bold, crazy, stupid, daring, wacky predictions about who the 32 NFL starting quarterbacks will be after free agency and the NFL Draft.

Free Agent, NFL Draft Week 1 Quarterback Predictions

The NFL rolls on.

Who knows when the season will actually start, but the NFL Draft is going to happen in late April, and the free agency period has filled the empty sports void with several historic moves.

Where will all the top NFL Draft quarterbacks go? Who will be everyone’s Week 1 starter?

AFC East

Buffalo Week 1 Starter Will Be …

Josh Allen – And now he has Stefon Diggs to throw to. He has his No. 1 receiver.

Miami Week 1 Starter Will Be …

Justin Herbert – The Dolphins will try to move up to get Joe Burrow. They’ll think about Tua Tagovailoa, but won’t want to worry about the health issues.

New England Week 1 Starter Will Be …

Jarrett Stidham – However, Bill Belichick wants to change things up. He’ll package a few of his third round draft picks to move up and take Jalen Hurts to come in and compete. He’ll also go and get Andy Dalton or some other veteran option to play around with.

New York Jets Week 1 Starter Will Be …

Sam Darnold – Growing into a nice starter, Year Three is when it’s all supposed to kick it in.

AFC North

Baltimore Week 1 Starter Will Be …

Lamar Jackson – Everyone wants their own version, and it doesn’t exist.

Cincinnati Week 1 Starter Will Be …

Joe Burrow – The Bengals will be offered deals they should jump on to move down to take one of the other top quarterbacks, but they’ll build the next decade around Burrow.

Cleveland Week 1 Starter Will Be …

Baker Mayfield – You can’t say you weren’t warned, Cleveland. He’s fine, but the original pre-2018 draft analysis stands – are you going to win a Super Bowl because you have Baker Mayfield?

Pittsburgh Week 1 Starter Will Be …

Ben Roethlisberger – The Steelers have to seriously look at coming up with a quarterback option in the draft. Mason Rudolph doesn’t appear to be the future.

AFC South

Houston Week 1 Starter Will Be …

Deshaun Watson – Bill O’Brien, you have a superstar talent who can carry you to a Super Bowl. You had better know what you’re doing getting rid of DeAndre Hopkins.

Indianapolis Week 1 Starter Will Be …

Philip Rivers – The Colts have plenty of parts in place to be special, and Rivers gets the O line to play behind he was missing with the Chargers. With the one-year, $25-million deal, they can still draft Jordan Love, Tua Tagovailoa, or any of the top quarterback options that might fall to the 13.

Jacksonville Week 1 Starter Will Be …

Jordan Love – Here’s the call. 1) No, Gardner Minshew isn’t it. 2) Nick Foles will stay around as the mentor for the young star (sound familiar?) and 3) Love falls past Miami and the Chargers to the 9. OR 4) Change around Love for Tua Tagovailoa.

Tennessee Week 1 Starter Will Be …

Ryan Tannehill – In an epic free agency singing period for quarterbacks … four years, $118 million. There’s a huge call happening here.

AFC West

Denver Week 1 Starter Will Be …

Drew Lock – All the tools are there to be a statistical superstar. He’s not going to be Patrick Mahomes, but he’s the QB to keep up in shootouts.

Kansas City Week 1 Starter Will Be …

Patrick Mahomes – He’s pretty good at football.

Los Angeles Chargers Week 1 Starter Will Be …

Jameis Winston – BUT, Tua Tagovailoa will be waiting in the wings. The Chargers missed out on signing Tom Brady, but it still has to make a big splash in LA. The franchise needs an identity, and it needs a veteran bomber to step in for at least the time-being. Draft a rookie at the six – either Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert or Jordan Love – and then figure it out.

Las Vegas Week 1 Starter Will Be …

Derek Carr – This is the shakiest of all the 32 calls. The Gruden/Mayock braintrust appears to be desperate for an upgrade, but Marcus Mariota isn’t it. If this whole scenario plays out like it might, the Raiders go with Tua Tagovailoa, Jordan Love or Justin Herbert – one of them will fall – at the 12.