NFL Mock Draft, Team Needs 2020: Post-NFL Combine

NFL Mock Draft from the college football perspective, along with the main needs for every team. Which pick makes the most sense?

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews

The NFL combine is over, the teams in need of quarterback help are trying to figure out the free agency market, and the pro days are still to come. However, the workout in Indianapolis solidified several preconceived notions and changed the stock of a few prospects.

From the college perspective – several weeks before the 2020 NFL Draft – here’s the best-looking fit for each team, along with the CFN likely best player who’ll be on the board, regardless of team need.

NFL Mock Draft, Team Needs: Post-NFL Combine

– Contact/Follow @PeteFiutak

1. Cincinnati Bengals

Mock Draft Pick Will Be: Joe Burrow, QB LSU

CFN Best Player Likely Available For This Spot: DE Chase Young, Ohio State

Biggest Team Need: Quarterback

Really? He’d be considered a better quarterback if his hands were a half an inch bigger? Watch out for Miami to try making a move for the No. 1 spot – it has three first round picks to play with.

2. Washington Redskins

Mock Draft Pick Will Be: Chase Young, DE Ohio State

CFN Best Player Likely Available For This Spot: DE Chase Young, Ohio State

Biggest Team Need: Offensive Line

Watch out for the Redskins to potentially move down if they’re offered the world for the No. 2 – someone might want to dive in and grab a franchise-caliber quarterback.

3. Detroit Lions

Mock Draft Pick Will Be: Jeff Okudah, CB Ohio State

CFN Best Player Likely Available For This Spot: LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

Biggest Team Need: Offensive Line

There’s going to be talk of a quarterback going here, but if it’s possible for a corner to be a franchise-maker, that might be Okudah. The 4.48, phenomenal explosion in the drills, and overall demeanor make him a must-have for a team that needs defensive back help.

4. New York Giants

Mock Draft Pick Will Be: Isaiah Simmons, LB/S Clemson

CFN Best Player Likely Available For This Spot: LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

Biggest Team Need: Defensive End

4.39 … what are we doing here? They guy might be the best football player in this Draft no matter where you’re putting him on a defense, and then he rips off that? Finding stars for the O line is a must, but Simmons is special.

5. Miami Dolphins

Mock Draft Pick Will Be: Justin Herbert, QB Oregon

CFN Best Player Likely Available For This Spot: QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

Biggest Team Need: Quarterback

Tagovailoa is the better prospect with the bigger upside … if you can promise he’ll stay healthy. Herbert has all the tools, the size, and all without the injury history. It’s not fair to call him the safer pick, but if it’s a 50/50 call, go with the guy who isn’t always hurt.

6. Los Angeles Chargers

Mock Draft Pick Will Be: Tua Tagovailoa, QB Alabama

Other Realistic Options: OT Jedrick Wills, Alabama

Biggest Team Need: Offensive Tackle

Of course the Chargers need help on the offensive line. They also desperately need a splash pick here to get the franchise up and rolling in the new digs. It’ll either be Herbert or Tagovailoa, but both might be gone here.

7. Carolina Panthers

Mock Draft Pick Will Be: Derrick Brown, DT Auburn

CFN Best Player Likely Available For This Spot: WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

Biggest Team Need: Defensive Lineman

Carolina needs an anchor to work the new era around, and if you need defensive linemen, he’s the exact type of player you want to build with.

8. Arizona Cardinals

Mock Draft Pick Will Be: CeeDee Lamb, WR Oklahoma

CFN Best Player Likely Available For This Spot: WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

Biggest Team Need: Offensive Line

Match up the Oklahoma guys with Lamb becoming Kyler Murray’s new favorite target. Yeah, Lamb’s combine was a tad underwhelming, but he’s a true NFL No. 1 target.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars

Mock Draft Pick Will Be: CJ Henderson, CB Florida

CFN Best Player Likely Available For This Spot: WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

Biggest Team Need: Defensive Line

This will be the Don’t Mess Around pick. It’s a few slots too early for Henderson, but for a team that needs defensive back help, the 6-1 coverman who tore off a 4.39 and came up with 20 reps on the bench is just fine here. Jacksonville can deal with the D line with the 20th overall.

10. Cleveland Browns

Mock Draft Pick Will Be: Tristan Wirfs, OT Iowa

CFN Best Player Likely Available For This Spot: WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

Biggest Team Need: Offensive Line

Infrastructure can be sexy when the 6-5, 320-pound offensive tackle you so desperately need can run a 4.85 40 and move like a linebacker in the other drills.

NEXT: NFL Mock Draft 2020: 11-20