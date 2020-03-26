Most Interesting Power Five Quarterback Battles: 20 For 2020 Offseason Topics No. 8

20 for 2020 key college football offseason topics: No. 8. The top Power Five conference quarterback battles.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

With no spring football, the battles for the starting quarterback jobs are going to be more interesting than ever.

Whenever there’s college football again, it’s going to be a mad dash to figure out who’s ready to step up and shine at the most important position. Throw in the transfer portal and grad transfer aspect of this, and this list can and will change around wildly over the next several months.

Which Power Five quarterback situations are the most interesting? Here we go, starting with …

ACC: Duke Blue Devils

The Blue Devils went from Daniel Jones under center, to Quentin Harris, and the results were sensational …

For a while.

Harris was a dominant passing force over the first four games of the season, but the offense stalled as the year went on, and he finished with just 16 touchdown passes with 11 interceptions after throwing ten scoring throws in the first four games.

Harris is gone, and the heir apparent should be Chris Katrenick, the No. 2 guy last year who only completed 3-of-13 passes for 49 yards and a touchdown with a pick. He’s a 6-3, 215-pound passer with the upside to shine as David Cutcliffe’s quarterback, but it’s going to be a fight.

6-3, 190-pound redshirt freshman Gunnar Holmberg is an elite athlete, but who can do a little bit of everything, but he’s coming off a knee injury. Once practices kick in, his mobility will be a big part of the puzzle.

And then there’s the wild card. Clemson transfer Chase Brice.

The guy who saved the day two years ago for the Tigers in the win over Syracuse wasn’t going to see the light of day again as long as Trevor Lawrence could stay in one piece, but he’s looking to fill the void at Duke, take the gig, and potentially be a statistical star under Cutcliffe.

– Duke Schedule & Analysis

NEXT: Most Interesting Big Ten Quarterback Battle