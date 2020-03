Most College Football Wins Rankings By Conference: 2020 CFN 5-Year Program Analysis

Winning is everything. It’s what the games are all about – the wins. How many did you get? Here are the rankings of the college football teams with the most FBS wins by conference.

Who won the most games over the last five years against other FBS teams? Wins against FCS program don’t count here – you don’t get credit for the cupcake in the CFN Five-Year Program Analysis.

This is why we’re all here … you play to win the game.

Who had the most FBS wins over the last five years by conference?

American Athletic East

1 Temple

5-Year FBS Win Total: 40

2019 FBS Win National Ranking (2018 season): T28

2 UCF

5-Year FBS Win Total: 37

2019 FBS Win National Ranking (2018 season): T36

3 USF

5-Year FBS Win Total: 35

2019 FBS Win National Ranking (2018 season): T39

4 Cincinnati

5-Year FBS Win Total: 33

2019 FBS Win National Ranking (2018 season): T58

5 East Carolina

5-Year FBS Win Total: 14

2019 FBS Win National Ranking (2018 season): T106

6 UConn

5-Year FBS Win Total: 10

2019 FBS Win National Ranking (2018 season): 124

American Athletic West

1 Memphis

5-Year FBS Win Total: 42

2019 FBS Win National Ranking (2018 season): T21

T2 Houston

5-Year FBS Win Total: 37

2019 FBS Win National Ranking (2018 season): T17

T2 Navy

5-Year FBS Win Total: 37

2019 FBS Win National Ranking (2018 season): T46

4 SMU

5-Year FBS Win Total: 26

2019 FBS Win National Ranking (2018 season): T110

5 Tulsa

5-Year FBS Win Total: 23

2019 FBS Win National Ranking (2018 season): T97

6 Tulane

5-Year FBS Win Total: 21

2019 FBS Win National Ranking (2018 season): T110

ACC Atlantic

1 Clemson

5-Year FBS Win Total: 64

2019 FBS Win National Ranking (2018 season): 3

2 Florida State

5-Year FBS Win Total: 33

2019 FBS Win National Ranking (2018 season): T21

T3 NC State

5-Year FBS Win Total: 31

2019 FBS Win National Ranking (2018 season): T39

T3 Louisville

5-Year FBS Win Total: 31

2019 FBS Win National Ranking (2018 season): T52

5 Wake Forest

5-Year FBS Win Total: 28

2019 FBS Win National Ranking (2018 season): T88

6 Boston College

5-Year FBS Win Total: 25

2019 FBS Win National Ranking (2018 season): T76

7 Syracuse

5-Year FBS Win Total: 22

2019 FBS Win National Ranking (2018 season): T101

ACC Coastal

1 Miami

5-Year FBS Win Total: 35

2019 FBS Win National Ranking (2018 season): T39

2 Virginia Tech

5-Year FBS Win Total: 34

2019 FBS Win National Ranking (2018 season): T46

3 Pitt

5-Year FBS Win Total: 31

2019 FBS Win National Ranking (2018 season): T68

4 Duke

5-Year FBS Win Total: 27

2019 FBS Win National Ranking (2018 season): T58

5 North Carolina

5-Year FBS Win Total: 26

2019 FBS Win National Ranking (2018 season): 81

6 Virginia

5-Year FBS Win Total: 25

2019 FBS Win National Ranking (2018 season): T97

7 Georgia Tech

5-Year FBS Win Total: 23

2019 FBS Win National Ranking (2018 season): T63

Big Ten East

1 Ohio State

5-Year FBS Win Total: 61

2019 FBS Win National Ranking (2018 season): 2

2 Penn State

5-Year FBS Win Total: 48

2019 FBS Win National Ranking (2018 season): 9

3 Michigan

5-Year FBS Win Total: 47

2019 FBS Win National Ranking (2018 season): T12

4 Michigan State

5-Year FBS Win Total: 38

2019 FBS Win National Ranking (2018 season): T17

5 Indiana

5-Year FBS Win Total: 27

2019 FBS Win National Ranking (2018 season): T88

6 Maryland

5-Year FBS Win Total: 17

2019 FBS Win National Ranking (2018 season): T97

7 Rutgers

5-Year FBS Win Total: 10

2019 FBS Win National Ranking (2018 season): 117

Big Ten West

1 Wisconsin

5-Year FBS Win Total: 52

2019 FBS Win National Ranking (2018 season): 5

2 Iowa

5-Year FBS Win Total: 45

2019 FBS Win National Ranking (2018 season): T17

3 Northwestern

5-Year FBS Win Total: 38

2019 FBS Win National Ranking (2018 season): T26

4 Minnesota

5-Year FBS Win Total: 36

2019 FBS Win National Ranking (2018 season): T49

5 Nebraska

5-Year FBS Win Total: 27

2019 FBS Win National Ranking (2018 season): T63

6 Purdue

5-Year FBS Win Total: 21

2019 FBS Win National Ranking (2018 season): T106

7 Illinois

5-Year FBS Win Total: 17

2019 FBS Win National Ranking (2018 season): T113

